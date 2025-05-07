Bombshell reports surrounding Red Bull state Christian Horner could be replaced by F1 boss who just became vacant

In a shocking development, latest reports suggest Christian Horner's Red Bull future is at stake. The 51-year-old has been with the energy drink team since its inception in 2005. However, that record could soon end.

According to Italian publication FormulaPassion, the long-time Team Principal of the team is said to be losing support from Thai stakeholders of the team, and could be judged by the performance of Red Bull's Imola upgrades.

Former Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes is linked to be lined up as Horner's replacement, should the 51-year-old be sacked. Oliver Oakes himself resigned from his Team Principal duties at Alpine on 6th May. Alpine's team statement about Oakes' departure said:

"The team would like to thank Oliver for his efforts since he joined last summer and for his contribution in helping the team secure sixth place in the 2024 Constructors' Championship. The team will not be making any further comment."

Oakes was the second-youngest F1 team principal at 36 years old. The youngest? You guessed it - Christian Horner at age 31, the man he's reported to replace.

Christian Horner lauds "brave" Max Verstappen at the Miami GP for his defending against McLaren

Despite being on pole position, Christian Horner praised Max Verstappen for holding off the lead as much as he could in Miami. The Dutch Lion held off Lando Norris in the opening lap and then his teammate Oscar Piastri. Verstappen was eventually overtaken by the superior McLarens.

Christian Horner looked back on Verstappen's defence and explained why Red Bull when all out. He stated:

"I thought it was a very brave display. Arguably, that maybe hurt our own race, because you're fighting hard, your tyres are getting hot.

"But you're leading the grand prix, you gotta go for it, and I thought he did an outstanding job to keep Oscar behind for as long as he did, and then Lando." (Quotes by Racingnews365.com)

Max Verstappen did lose another spot to Mercedes' George Russell during the Virtual Safety Car. The 4-time F1 champion finished the Miami GP 4th after starting on pole.

Max Verstappen is currently 3rd in the drivers championship with 99 points. He trails championship leader Oscar Piastri by 32 points, and second-placed Lando Norris by 16 points.

Red Bull are also 3rd in the constructors championship behind McLaren and Mercedes. They trails Mercedes by 36 points in the standings. However, McLaren are well clear of them with a hefty 141 points lead already.

