F1 fans reacted to reports that Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz would extend their contract with them until 2026.

It is being reported by Formu1a.uno that the Ferrari driver lineup will remain unchanged until 2026 as both their current drivers are expected to sign new contracts. Both Leclerc and Sainz have their current contracts expiring at the end of the 2024 season and hinted throughout 2023 that they would hold contract negotiations for the winter break.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions, with one fan claiming that both drivers should leave the Italian team for their mental health, saying:

"Both should leave now and save their sanity."

Here are some more reactions:

Ferrari F1 team boss analyzes the 2023 season after P3 finish

Ferrari F1 team boss Frederick Vassuer talked about how they started the season on the wrong foot in Bahrain after Charles Leclerc incurred reliability issues that cost him points in the first two races.

Speaking with Autosport, Vasseur said:

"We started on the wrong foot in Bahrain when we had to stop, we were P3 and [got] the penalty for the second race. It meant for Charles it was almost 25 points of penalty. Plus the points that we were giving to the others with the two Mercedes that were behind us. But again, it is not only this one. You can do the list.

“Trust me, I have done the list a couple of times and have it in my head the classification without the issues and overall, I think that you have ups and downs during the season. For sure, we gave up more points than our competitors and that means it is another topic that we need to work on for next year, to be more opportunistic and more efficient.”

He concluded by saying that the sport was about small margins and in the next season Ferrari would want to close down the gap to Red Bull, adding:

“Red Bull doesn’t have a silver bullet. They are simply well-positioned in every respect. We have to stick to Red Bull’s heels and put them under pressure. We saw in the second part of the season that they can be wrong sometimes and don’t always hit the set-up.

"It’s a relative game. If you find one second, but your opponents find one and a half seconds, you look stupid. If they only find half a second, you’re suddenly the hero.”