"Both tractors finally in top 3": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc making qualifying in top 3 for the F1 Mexico GP

Formula 1 fans shared their reactions as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton managed top-three starting positions in the Mexico GP. Sharing their reactions, the fans shared how shocked they were to find two Ferraris up front.

Ad

Leclerc and Hamilton had a better outing in the qualifying on Saturday as the Monegasque driver finished in P2, ahead of his teammate. Leclerc managed 1:15.848 on the timesheet and was 0.262 seconds slower than Lando Norris, the pole sitter.

Hamilton, on the other hand, pulled off 1:15.938, which was nearly a tenth slower than Leclerc and 0.352 seconds slower than Norris. Two better starting positions from both drivers will give impetus to Ferrari in their fight for the Constructors' Championship against Mercedes and Red Bull.

Ad

Trending

As Leclerc and Hamilton managed P2 and P3, respectively, fans shared their reactions on X. Here are some of the reactions taken from the micro-blogging site:

A fan wrote, "Both tractors finally in top 3."

pdawg @prathamgrv Both tractors finally in top 3

Ad

"Where the hell did these Ferrari tractors suddenly find pace in the last 2 weeks? They keep getting faster and faster, I thought they stopped developing the car?," another fan wrote.

CephaD @cepha_d Where the hell did these Ferrari tractors suddenly find pace in the last 2 weeks? They keep getting faster and faster,I thought they stopped developing the car?

Ad

"Best qualifying of the year still behind Leclerc. A never ending story," wrote another fan.

Gabriel Hacker @gabriel_hacker9 Best qualifying of the year still behind Leclerc. A never ending story.

Ad

A fan wrote, "Hopefully we convert it tomorrow."

Ola Ξlixir @thegreatola Hopefully we convert it tomorrow

Ad

"Lewis on pole race day," another fan wrote.

𝒟𝒟ꫂ ၴႅၴ ᥫ᭡ @ddamitajxo Lewis on pole race day

Ad

Another fan wrote, "Hamilton will lead after turn 1."

Ignition Australia @Ignition_AU Hamilton will lead after turn 1

Ad

Lewis Hamilton let his feelings known after qualifying in P3 at Mexico GP

Lewis Hamilton shared his thoughts as the Ferrari driver grabbed a position in the second row for Sunday's race. Speaking about his best qualifying effort as a Ferrari driver on Saturday, here's what the seven-time world champion told the media in the post-qualifying interview:

Third placed qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari - Source: Getty

"I’m really really happy! Thank you so much everyone. I’m honoured to be up here with Charles and with Lando. These guys have been so quick all year. It’s an amazing feeling. The team truly deserves it. Super grateful to everyone in the team for continuing to push and not give up." (Via Sky Sports F1)

Lewis Hamilton is currently in P6 of the Drivers' Championship with 142 points after 19 races and four sprints. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, is in P5 with 192 points. Ferrari are in P3 of the Constructors' Championship with 334 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More