Boxing legend Evander Holyfield reacts to Max Verstappen paying tribute to Honda

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield praised Red Bull driver Max Verstappen for his tribute to Honda after winning the 2025 Japanese GP. The Dutch driver had complete control of the main race at the Suzuka International Circuit and dictated terms from the front as overtaking was particularly difficult owing to track layout and lower-than-expected tire degradation.

The four-time F1 world champion had done most of his work for the weekend by securing an unexpected pole position in qualifying after out-qualifying the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri by a margin of 0.12s and 0.044s respectively.

It was 27-year-old's fourth consecutive pole position which he was able to convert into his first victory of the 2025 season. The 2025 season also marks the end of the Red Bull-Honda partnership as the Japanese manufacturer will move to Aston Martin from 2026 onwards.

On his official social media platform, Instagram, Max Verstappen posted a picture with Honda's head and gifted him his special helmet from this year's race and wrote:

"Thank you, Honda 🇯🇵 Grateful and proud of everything we’ve achieved together over the years."

Verstappen's gesture earned his praise from all quarters including from former Boxing world champion Evander Holyfield, who commented on the spot with a clapping emoji.

Evander Holyfield gives his reaction to Verstappen's post...Credits-Instagram

Max Verstappen has won 57 races and four world championships thus far racing with Honda-powered engines in his car.

Max Verstappen pays a fitting tribute to Honda after winning the Japanese GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that the relationship between Honda and the Austrian team had been "amazing" and claimed that he had enjoyed his time with the Japanese manufacturer.

In his post-race press conference, the 27-year-old spoke some lovely words about the dynamic and said:

"Honestly, the relationship that we've had with Honda has been amazing. I've really enjoyed my time with them—how they also work, how professional they are, and how dedicated they are. They've given me so much. Together we've won four Drivers' Championships and two Constructors'. It’s been unbelievable and also, of course, something you’ll never forget."

"And it did cross my mind while driving as well. I said it would be insane to win here today, also for Honda on their track as well. So maybe gave me that extra motivation to try to stay ahead. But yeah, it’s a proper send-off. I mean, we couldn't have wished for a better weekend, to be honest," he added.

Max Verstappen and Honda could write yet more history in their final year together by winning another title to close the chapter. After his victory in Suzuka, the Dutch driver was a point behind championship leader Lando Norris after three races and one Sprint in the 2025 season.

