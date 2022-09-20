BREAKING: 2023 F1 season calendar released

The World Motorsport Council has finally approved the 2023 F1 calendar, which will feature a record 24 races. The 2023 season will commence on March 5th and conclude on November 26th.

Announcing the 2023 calendar, FIA President Ben Sulayem said:

“The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale. The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport. I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023. In framing the 2023 F1 calendar, WMSC Members have also been mindful of the timing of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

The 2023 calendar will feature 24 races, including three in the United States of America. Next season will also see the return of the Qatar GP and the Chinese GP. The new addition to the calendar will be the Las Vegas GP, which will be the second last round on the calendar in November.

While teams have been against long calendars due to the logistical challenges and physical fatigue imposed on the team personnel, the growing demand for the sport has made it difficult to keep the calendar for less than 23 races. With the season opener scheduled for March 5th, it leaves the teams with a shorter off-season, with pre-season tests potentially scheduled for February.

What does the 2023 F1 season calendar look like?

The confirmed 2023 F1 calendar approved by the WMSC and released by the FIA is as follows:

Date Grand Prix Venue March 5 Bahrain Sakhir March 19 Saudi Arabia Jeddah April 2 Australia Melbourne April 16 China Shanghai April 30 Azerbaijan Baku May 7 Miami Miami May 21 Emilia Romagna Imola May 28 Monaco Monaco June 4 Spain Barcelona June 18 Canada Montreal July 2 Austria Spielberg July 9 United Kingdom Silverstone July 23 Hungary Budapest July 30 Belgium Spa August 27 Netherlands Zandvoort September 3 Italy Monza September 17 Singapore Singapore September 24 Japan Suzuka October 8 Qatar Losail October 22 USA Austin October 29 Mexico Mexico City November 5 Brazil Sao Paulo November 18 Las Vegas Las Vegas November 26 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

Despite concerns about a lengthening season, the calendar will see two triple headers and six double headers. The preseason test dates are yet to be confirmed and are presumably scheduled for February.

