"I’m not selling the soul of Formula 1"- Here's why F1's 24-race calendar in 2023 season is not just money oriented

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali defended the long calendar for the 2023 season and denied he's steering away from the DNA of the sport. The Italian believes circuits like Germany need to make business sense, and he's keen to visit new venues such as Africa.

The sport is set for a 24-race calendar next year. While there has been severe resistance and criticism against an extended calendar, Domenicali believes F1 also needs to consider the commercial aspect of the sport. Speaking to Sport Bild in an exclusive interview, Domenicali said that F1 is 'opening up' to the world:

“Money is important everywhere, for us too," said Domenicali. "But we don’t just look at that, the whole package has to be right. If we only looked at the bank account, the racing calendar would definitely look different. I’m not selling the soul of Formula 1. This is the normal change. We are opening up to the whole world.”

About the German GP's possible return to the calendar, Domenicali said that the proposal needs to make business sense.

“If I don't make a call myself, I see and hear little from Germany," said Domenicali. "They talk, talk, talk, but in the end, you need facts. It's a mystery to me how you can't build a business around a Grand Prix these days. But if they get it right, we will have a race in Germany again. The Grand Prix has to be worthwhile for all sides. We can't cover all the costs.”

Stefano Domenicali defends Saudia Arabian F1 GP, hints about African GP

The F1 CEO defended the Saudi Arabian GP and believes that the first two editions have been a success in driving change.

Domenicali also said that there were going to be no negotiations with Russia for an F1 race any time soon. He confirmed the termination of the contract with the Russian GP, which was done following Russia's Ukraine invasion.

He defending the Saudi Arabian GP in Jeddah because of human right issues, saying that Saudi Arabia has allowed women to drive for four years.

“We are providing the spotlight in which the hosts want to present themselves well," said Domenicali. "There are already first successes. In Saudi Arabia, women have been allowed to drive for four years.”

Speaking about the new venues in the calendar, the F1 CEO said that the sport is keen to expand into Africa without eroding the DNA of the sport.

"There are areas of the world that want to have Formula 1, and I think one area we want to develop is the African area," said the Italian. "The beauty of the situation we are living in today is we have a lot of options. And we will make the right decision, thinking about the strategy, thinking about the DNA of the sport, thinking about how every promoter wants to be involved with us.”

The 2024 calendar is speculated to have 24 races, with Las Vegas confirmed as one of the new venues.

