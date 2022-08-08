"Expect to have a couple of races more than this year"- F1 CEO considering up to 24 races for 2023 season following 'very, very high' demand

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that the 2023 season will see a bump in the number of races due to a 'very, very high' demand for the sport. In a call with Liberty Media investors, Domenicali indicated that the new calendar could feature a maximum of 24 races. He also said that the details of the calendar should be out around early October.

According to the F1 CEO, the calendar is going to see a few events shuffled around to help teams minimize travel costs. This will also reduce the sport's general carbon footprint. The calendar will also be rather dense, spanning from March to November as F1 tries to fit everything in a nine-month window. A report by Racefans said:

"Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali expects to confirm details of next year’s schedule 'around early October,' he told a call to Liberty Media investors yesterday. Domenicali indicated the 2023 F1 calendar is likely to feature the maximum permitted 24 races. The series is endeavoring to reorganize some of its rounds to reduce the amount of travel and therefore cut costs and emissions."

Domenicali further stated:

“The demand is very, very high for races. We cannot [say] anything more than what we are saying because we are, of course, finalizing all the details. But we for sure expect to have a couple of races more than this year, but less than 25, that’s for sure.”

Who could make the cut and who could be omitted from the F1 calendar?

There has been no official confirmation from the sport about what will be part of the calendar next season. However, there is a sword hanging over a lot of races while there are other races that could make an entry.

Formula 1 will make its Las Vegas debut next season as the sport expands its stronghold in the United States. Beyond that, there have been rumors that China and Kyalami could make a comeback to the calendar. Meanwhile, events like the Belgian and French GP are in danger of being omitted from the calendar altogether.

Having said that, Kyalami's ability to host an event on the scale of an F1 race is still a question mark. Until the final calendar is out, we can only speculate, but it does appear that we are looking at an increase in the number of races across a single season.

