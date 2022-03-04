Russia will no longer have an F1 race in future

F1 has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter. This means the sport would not be racing in the country for the foreseeable future. In a statement published on its website, FOM said:

“Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter.”

The move comes on the back of a decision to cancel this year’s race following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. F1 acted swiftly in canceling the race, following firm stances against racing in the country from several prominent figures within the sport, including Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Vettel had threatened to boycott the race if F1 were to go ahead with its plans. The four-time world champion was supported in his views by the likes of Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, and more.

The 2022 Russian GP, originally scheduled to take place at the Sochi Autodrome in mid-September, was to be the last one held at the former Winter Olympics venue.

The promoter struck a deal with FOM in mid-2021 that would see the sport visit the Igora Drive circuit just outside of St. Petersburg, starting in 2023. The circuit was even modified to meet the FIA Grade A standards required to host an F1 race.

Visibility of new F1 cars won’t be a problem for long: Daniel Ricciardo

The 2022 F1 season features brand new cars that are radically different in terms of aerodynamic design compared to previous generations. Meticulously crafted technical regulations, that were deliberately aimed at making new cars more race-able, have produced some of the best-looking cars in years.

Yet, a few changes brought about by the new cars have led to some concerns. While porpoising got all the attention during testing, another issue that drivers faced was visibility. A switch to 18-inch rims with low-profile tires, combined with wheel fins on the front tires, significantly reduces visibility for drivers.

Speaking to the media after the conclusion of the Barcelona test, McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo said:

“You might think you’re riding with a driver, but you’re not really getting the driver’s point of view. My point is you don’t see that much, period. So, this year, you see less again, but you also get used to it and you see reference points and things like this.”

Ricciardo, however, doesn’t expect visibility to be an issue for long and believes drivers will get used to it within a few races. He went on to say:

“It is something that gets easier over time, but it probably hasn’t been that great since the old days when they were sitting right at the front of the car and a lot higher.”

Teams are currently preparing for the official test in Bahrain in a week following initially running at Barcelona.

Edited by Anurag C