"You can't remain silent" - Former Red Bull F1 champion on speaking out against the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Former Red Bull F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel revealed that the events unfolding in Ukraine have shocked him. As a European citizen and an F1 driver, the German believes war and conflict are the subjects that precede everything.

Speaking to Motorsport Network, the four-time F1 title winner with Red Bull said:

“I think there are certain topics where you can’t remain silent. It’s a strange feeling to even get out of bed when you start the day with the news, to motivate yourself when you know exactly that there are things that are much more important. Innocent people are already having to die. You can’t imagine the situation.”

Believing the need to be vocal about the Ukrainian issue, Vettel said it was difficult for him not to be rigid about his beliefs and views about the conflict. The 34-year-old has been an activist for various causes in the sport and was adamant about not racing in Russia if the race were to remain on the F1 calendar.

Sebastian Vettel says he is prepared to boycott the "I will not go."Sebastian Vettel says he is prepared to boycott the #RussianGP if #F1 does not cancel the Sochi race following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. "I will not go."Sebastian Vettel says he is prepared to boycott the #RussianGP if #F1 does not cancel the Sochi race following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. https://t.co/WSVWEWkqE2

Describing the Ukrainian issue and its effect on the F1 paddock, the current Aston Martin driver said:

“I don’t think there’s a winning side to this kind of thing. [It is an] absolute shock, and I think the consequence is very clear. Right now everyone is busy with themselves, but of course this is an issue that is bigger than anything else. I’m sure all the other drivers share their opinions. Anything else would surprise me.”

Many in F1, including team principals, have voiced strong opinions about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and believe the sensitive geopolitical issue preceded the sport. Although FIA has allowed Russian and Belarusian drivers to drive internationally, the sport was pressured to cancel the Russian Grand Prix and terminate its contract.

Former Red Bull driver believes Russian leadership is possessed by madness

Sebastian Vettel, the erstwhile Red Bull driver, has been vociferous about the injustice against the Ukrainians. While the German champion hopes for the issue to be resolved, he believes the Russian leadership seems to be possessed by madness to make innocent people suffer by waging war.

Expressing his shock as a European citizen, Vettel said:

“I can’t speak for Europe. But I think I’m as European as many others. In that respect [I am] very, very shocked. I wish it would settle down after all, but some people seem to be possessed by madness. They have, I think, their own truth and their own reality. That then others have to suffer for it and be punished with their lives, that doesn’t make sense.”

FIA @fia FIA Statement - World Motor Sport Council decisions in relation to the situation in Ukraine FIA Statement - World Motor Sport Council decisions in relation to the situation in Ukraine https://t.co/HwChHhkla6

Along with F1 terminating the Russian contract, the UK motorsport organization has banned Russian and Belarusian drivers from racing on their soil. Although Haas driver Nikita Mazepin can drive in F1, he will, however, not be allowed to race in the British Grand Prix. Apart from the former Red Bull driver, reigning champion Max Verstappen was also assertive about not racing in Russia.

