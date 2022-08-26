BREAKING! Both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc set to start at the back of the grid at 2022 F1 Belgian GP: Reports

In an interesting turn of events, both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are set to start the 2022 F1 Belgian GP at the back of the grid. As reported by telegraaf.nl, both Leclerc and Verstappen will be taking on new power unit components, which will force them to take a penalty and start Sunday's race at the back of the grid.

#AMuS #F1 #BelgianGP We hear rumours that several drivers will get new Power Units at Spa resulting in grid penalties. Even the championship contenders Leclerc & Verstappen might be among them. Decision probably after Friday practice. We hear rumours that several drivers will get new Power Units at Spa resulting in grid penalties. Even the championship contenders Leclerc & Verstappen might be among them. Decision probably after Friday practice.#AMuS #F1 #BelgianGP

The report stated:

“Both drivers change their entire engine and immediately the gearbox. [Charles] Leclerc (Ferrari) will get a new, upgraded hybrid system from his power source. For him it is already the second time this year that he had to start from the rear, after it was also the case in Canada.’’

It further stated:

“[Max] Verstappen will use his fourth engine of the season and will therefore also receive a penalty. At Red Bull it is seen as a logical moment to 'take' that sanction. Normally in Belgium it should be possible to overtake and come forward. Both drivers are now building up a buffer again in the motor area, although it is quite possible that another change will have to be made later this season.’’

To beat Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc needs to maximize every opportunity

Speaking about the possibility of overcoming the 80-point deficit to Max Verstappen, the Ferrari driver said that the team needs to take things on a race-by-race basis. Charles Leclerc emphasized that the Scuderia needs to maximize 'every opportunity' if it is to beat Max Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc Tough one today. Not the race we wanted before the holidays but it’s now time to recharge the batteries and come back stronger in a month. Tough one today. Not the race we wanted before the holidays but it’s now time to recharge the batteries and come back stronger in a month. https://t.co/zVCncdP3e7

He said:

“Well, I think we will take it one by one, as a team. But, for sure, we have to maximise every opportunity that we have ahead, and I still believe in the championship. Of course, it’s going to be a very difficult challenge. But I will believe in it until the very end.’’

With both Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen starting the race at the back of the grid, it will be interesting to see how the Belgian GP pans out.

