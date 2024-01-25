Breaking: Charles Leclerc signs a multi-year contract extension with Ferrari

Charles Leclerc's contract with Ferrari has been extended beyond the 2024 F1 season in a multi-year deal.

Leclerc joined the Italian team in 2019 after his impressive debut season with Sauber. Ferrari then signed him to a five-year contract, the longest deal the team had given to any other driver till then.

Despite the team's reputation for signing mostly experienced drivers, Charles Leclerc came as a breakthrough. Since then, he has won five races with the team and was the contender for the world championship in 2022 against Max Verstappen.

Earlier reports claimed that Charles Leclerc had been offered another five-year extension till the 2029 season. However, the team have only confirmed that the new deal is a multi-year one, without mentioning the exact number of years.

"I’m very pleased to know that I will be wearing the Scuderia Ferrari race suit for several more seasons to come," Leclerc said (via Motorsport.com).

"To race for this team has been my dream since I was three years old: I used to watch the Monaco Grand Prix from the window of a friend’s apartment at Ste. Devote corner and I would always look out for the red cars. This team is my second family ever since I joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and we have achieved a lot together, fighting through thick and thin over the past five years."

Charles Leclerc has been the only title contender for Ferrari since Sebastian Vettel, and it is apparent that another multi-year deal will come with similar expectations.

Charles Leclerc believes the best is 'yet to come' with Ferrari in F1

Despite coming close to winning the championship in 2022, Ferrari regressed in the 2023 season. They fell from a P2 to a P3 finish in the constructors' standings, finishing behind Mercedes and Red Bull last year.

There have been many concerns regarding Leclerc's future with the team because his skills are immense, but he hasn't been provided with a car capable of competing at the top. However, he still believes that the best is yet to come and his dream remains to win the world championship with Ferrari. He said:

"However, I believe the best is yet to come and I can’t wait for this season to start, to make further progress and be competitive at every race."

"My dream remains that of winning the World Championship with Ferrari and I’m sure that in the years ahead, we will enjoy great times together and make our fans happy."

Charles Leclerc will be racing with teammate Carlos Sainz in the 2024 season. The latter's contract extension has not been confirmed so far, but it has been reported that he will be given another two years.