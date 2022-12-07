BREAKING: F1 confirms Sprint Race venues for 2023 season

F1 is all set to host six sprint races in 2023, with the number of events doubling from 2022. The sprint races will take place in Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the United States, and Sao Paulo.

Formula Whatever @formulawhatever the 2023 sprint races the people want



the 2023 sprint races the people want https://t.co/GR08MnDm46

The sport introduced the sprint race format of qualifying in 2021, in a bid to give fans more racing action through the weekend. This year, drivers were allotted an increased number of points for appearing in the top 8 in the sprint races, with P1 taking eight points and P8 taking one singular point.

As per the official Formula One website, the track selection for next year came after an extensive study into the most suitable tracks for the shortened race format. The most recent sprint race was at the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP and was won by Mercedes' George Russell. The Briton also went on to win the race the following day.

The sport's CEO Stefano Domenicali said of its plans for 2023:

"We have seen a hugely positive reaction to the F1 Sprint events during the first two years of its running, and we can’t wait to bring even more action to fans with six events next year, including our first US F1 Sprint in Austin. he introduction of the Sprint has created a race weekend that includes three days of competitive racing action and brings more entertainment to fans of the sport as well as additional value for key stakeholders including teams, broadcasters, partners, and host venues.”

F1 could see more innovation if technical freedom was allowed, claims McLaren boss

McLaren boss Zak Brown feels F1 could see more innovation if the cost cap allows a little more technical freedom. The sport's cost cap is heavily regulated to try and bridge the gap between all teams.

The McLaren boss told the media:

"If you've got a cost cap, then there should actually be some more technical freedom within the cost cap. You would then see more innovations and risk-taking and the cars would look even more different. If you have the cap, then you've kind of got two [guidelines] as 'Everything has to look exactly like that' and 'You can't spend more than that'. Just stop with the spend and do [what] you want. I think you would bring out more innovation, and everyone would learn from each other."

The idea of a level playing field has taken a central seat in F1's idea for the future. McLaren's Zak Brown, however, feels the sport should allow more technical freedom whilst still under the cost cap. Brown argues that increased technical freedom would allow for more innovation and would lead to different car concepts on the grid.

It remains to be seen how 2023's six sprint races will fare in the public court of opinion as many fans believe the format is detrimental to the sport.

Poll : 0 votes