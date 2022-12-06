Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has announced his breakup with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine. The Monegasque driver announced his breakup with the architecture student through a post on his Instagram story.

Charlotte Sine, Charles Leclerc's ex-girlfriend, is an architecture student who hails from Monaco. Sine is also an Instagram influencer and is known to model for high-end brands from time to time. The couple have announced their breakup, with Leclerc requesting his extensive fanbase to give both him and his ex-girlfriend the privacy they need in these testing times. The pair had reportedly started dating in 2019 and you would often see Sine in the F1 paddock. However, neither Sine nor Leclerc have outlined the reasons for their breakup, leaving fans in a speculative fog about the matter. The Ferrari driver wrote on an Instagram story:

"Hello everyone, Charlotte and I have decided to end our relationship and we remain good friends. We have shared so many great moments and she is and always will be a very special person to me. She is amazing and deserves the best, please respect our decision and her privacy in a time like this. Thank you".

Charles Leclerc had a good year in F1, having finished in a career-best P2 at the end of the 2022 season. However, the Monegasque driver was pipped to be the early championship favorite after he had arguably the fastest car on the grid in the initial few races. The 25-year-old will try and get the best of Max Verstappen and Red Bull in 2023.

Charles Leclerc had to 'discipline' himself in 2022

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc revealed that he disciplined himself in several ways to be able to edge out his teammate and perform better in the 2022 F1 season. The Monegasque admitted making routine changes that made him less fatigued by the end of the season compared to 2021.

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Leclerc said:

"I changed a few things. The way I work, how I discipline myself at home. That was a bit of a freestyle last year. Whenever I was at home, I was doing many different things. To be honest, I was very tired in 2021 from mid-season to the end. That influenced me and affected my performance. It's also possible that this car suits me better."

He added:

"We had a great winter test, and we tried a lot of things there. We put a lot of focus on how I can drive the car, and that helped that I started the season at a high level. I could focus on the details."

The 25-year-old was unable to sustain his championship challenge against Max Verstappen, who went on to win the 2022 title with four races to go. However, with Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto having resigned from the team last week, there is likely to be a wider restructuring within the Scuderia, perhaps giving Charles Leclerc the opportunity he needs to win in 2023.

