Breaking: Madrid set to host the F1 Spanish GP from 2026

Ahead of the 2024 season, Formula 1 has announced that Madrid will be joining the calendar from the 2026 season. A 10-year contract has been signed with the IFEMA till 2035. The circuit will have a mix of street and non-street sections and 20 corners. The projected laptime is 1 minute and 32 seconds. The length is supposedly 5.47 kilometers, to be constructed around the IFEMA exhibition center.

F1 revealed that the venue can host 110,000 fans on the grandstands, general admission, and VIP hospitality. Furthermore, the capacity is said to be increased to 140,000 in the years to come. This will make Madrid one of the largest Formula 1 venues on the current calendar.

Formula 1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali said,

"Madrid is an incredible city with amazing sporting and cultural heritage, and today’s announcement begins an exciting new chapter for F1 in Spain," Formula 1 quoted.

"I would like to thank the team at IFEMA MADRID, the Regional Government of Madrid and the city’s Mayor for putting together a fantastic proposal. It truly epitomises Formula 1’s vision to create a multi-day spectacle of sport and entertainment that delivers maximum value for fans and embraces innovation and sustainability."

It has also been mentioned that the Madrid circuit will be one of the most accessible events on the entire calendar. Up to 90% of the fans will be able to get to the Paddock via just public transport.

Grand Prix in Madrid will contribute to F1's sustainability race

Sustainability has been F1's catchphrase in the past years. The sport is working to reach Net Zero Carbon by 2030. While 2026 is expected to be the year when Formula 1 will introduce 100% renewable fuel, the IFEMA also shares the same vision.

In the press release, F1 revealed that IFEMA has managed to reduce its carbon footprint by 78%. It uses 100% certified renewable energy in all exhibition halls. Further, any temporary structure that will be constructed will use recyclable materials.

These factors do make the Spanish GP in Madrid a race of the future, but ahead of the agreement, the future of the current host of the Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is under question. Barcelona's contract will last till the 2026 season itself, ahead of which, the future looks questionable.