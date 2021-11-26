Why has F1 renewed its contract with Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya till 2026?

F1 announced the renewal of its contract with the Spanish Grand Prix venue, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, until 2026. The unpopular track will remain on the calendar after circuit authorities claim to have upgraded and renovated the track to allow for better racing.

The Circuit de Catalunya provides very few overtaking opportunities for modern F1 cars and has often produced boring races, resulting in lower entertainment value. Fans, viewers, and drivers often complained about the "processional" races produced by the circuit.

Formula 1 @F1



#F1 BREAKING: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will continue to host the Spanish Grand Prix until 2026 BREAKING: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will continue to host the Spanish Grand Prix until 2026#F1 https://t.co/MRdIhhnhpL

Commenting on the contract renewal, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said:

“We are delighted to announce this deal with Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. I want to thank to promoter and the authorities for their enthusiasm and commitment to keeping Formula 1 in Barcelona, with improvements that will be made to the track and facilities, and continuing our long history together.”

F1 Spanish GP circuit will have changes and improvements made to its track layout before 2022 race

With various changes and improvements made to the track layout, the Spanish GP is poised to remain on the F1 calendar for at least five more years, as per the recent contract extension.

Formula 1 @F1



More details 👇



#F1



f1.com/Spain_2026 Improvements to the track and facilities are part of the deal 🙌More details 👇 Improvements to the track and facilities are part of the deal 🙌 More details 👇#F1 f1.com/Spain_2026

Catalan Minister of Business and Labor and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya President Roger Torrent explained the importance of making green and sustainable circuits in the modern era to set a benchmark to meet the climate-change demands. Following the F1 announcement and the planned changes ahead of the 2022 Spanish GP, the circuit aims to achieve its ambitious sustainability plans.

Commenting on the sustainability factors of the circuit and the contract renewal, The Catalan minister said:

"We welcome the renewal of this contract, which includes a mutual commitment clause to help us turn Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya into a model and world benchmark of sustainability applied to this type of facilities. We want the circuit to become an exponent of the green transformation and the adaptation of infrastructures to the demands of the climate emergency.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With two national F1 heroes, Carlos Sainz and double champion Fernando Alonso, on the grid, it was important for the sport to keep Spain on the calendar.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee