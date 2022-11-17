It has been revealed that Mick Schumacher will race for the last time with Haas at the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as the American outfit has decided not to extend the German's contract after the season ends.

Mick Schumacher took to social media to air his disappointment with the decision but thanked the team and Ferrari for the opportunity he had. He wrote:

"This is going to be my last race with Haas F1 Team. I don't want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed about the decision not to renew our contract. Nevertheless, I would like to thank both Haas F1 and Ferrari for giving me this opportunity."

Mick Schumacher debuted for Haas in 2021 after winning the F2 Championship earlier. His debut season with the team, however, was disappointing as he and his teammate Nikita Mazepin struggled to find pace in the car. The season ended with zero points for the team. The 2022 season, however, had a light of hope as he partnered with Kevin Magnussen, who scored points in the very first race.

Schumacher still had a tough time scoring any points. It wasn't until the British GP that he managed to do so, and the season was no longer a disappointment for the German.

Nico Hülkenberg to replace Mick Schumacher at Haas in 2023

After much speculation about his return, the team confirmed that Nico Hülkenberg will be replacing Mick Schumacher as a full-time F1 driver with Haas. The veteran German has had a long history in the sport, with 181 race starts with teams like Williams, Force India, Sauber, Renault, Racing Point, and Aston Martin (replacing Sebastian Vettel for the first two races this season).

Guenther Steiner believes that Hülkenberg's experience in F1 along with Kevin Magnussen’s presence will help the team build better and bring in much better results. He said:

"The experience and knowledge base Nico brings to the team is clear to see – with nearly 200 career starts in Formula 1 – and a reputation as being a great qualifier and a solid, reliable racer."

Steiner also stated that he has high expectations from both drivers to take the team much higher in the standings in the upcoming season, saying:

"These are attributes, which when you pair them together with Kevin Magnussen’s experience, gives us a very credible and well-seasoned driver line-up which we believe will help push the team onwards up the grid."

It has also been revealed that Hülkenberg will start working with the team right after the season ends. He will be involved in a Pirelli tire test, where he will be driving this year's car along with Pietro Fittipaldi.

