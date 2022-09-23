BREAKING: Nicholas Latifi to leave Williams at the end of 2022 F1 season

Nicholas Latifi will leave Williams at the end of the 2022 F1 season, according to a press release by the team.

Latifi has been part of the team for almost three years now. He made his debut in the 2020 F1 season. His two seasons against George Russell as his teammate were not that good. He did, however, show life in the later stages of his second season in F1. A points finish at the 2021 F1 Hungarian GP showed potential.

This season, however, with new teammate Alex Albon dominating Nicholas Latifi, Williams appear to have run out of patience. In the press release, team CEO Jost Capito said:

"On behalf of the whole team, I would like to say an enormous thank you to Nicholas for his three years of hard work with Williams. He is a great team player who has a great attitude towards his colleagues and work and is well liked and respected throughout the business. Our time together is now coming to an end, but I know he will put full effort in to maximise what we can do together for the remainder of this season. We wish him all the very best of luck for his future, both in and out of the cockpit."

Nicholas Latifi also thanked the team in the press release for the opportunity to race in F1. The driver was looking forward to the next chapter in his career after the season is over. He said:

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Williams Racing - all the people back at the factory and those I work with trackside - for the last three years. My initial F1 debut was postponed due to the pandemic but we eventually got going in Austria and, although we have not achieved the results together we hoped we would, it’s still been a fantastic journey."

Nicholas Latifi confirms his departure from Williams on social media

Nicholas Latifi also confirmed his departure from the team on social media. He tweeted:

"So, I’m parting ways with @WilliamsRacing at the end of the year. Honoured to have represented them for the last 3 years. A massive thanks to the whole team – it’s been an incredible journey and I’ve enjoyed every second of it. Determined to end 2022 positively. 6 races left!"

Nicholas Latifi @NicholasLatifi



Honoured to have represented them for the last 3 years. A massive thanks to the whole team – it’s been an incredible journey and I’ve enjoyed every second of it.



Determined to end 2022 positively. 6 races left! So, I’m parting ways with @WilliamsRacing at the end of the year.Honoured to have represented them for the last 3 years. A massive thanks to the whole team – it’s been an incredible journey and I’ve enjoyed every second of it.Determined to end 2022 positively. 6 races left! So, I’m parting ways with @WilliamsRacing at the end of the year. Honoured to have represented them for the last 3 years. A massive thanks to the whole team – it’s been an incredible journey and I’ve enjoyed every second of it. Determined to end 2022 positively. 6 races left! https://t.co/gN5xWsUUH2

For now, it does not appear that the Canadian will find a seat on the grid for next season. It will be interesting to see who replaces Latifi at the team though.

