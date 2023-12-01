Breaking: Williams Racing extend Logan Sargeant’s F1 contract till next season

Logan Sargeant will be continuing in F1 with Williams Racing for another year after the team revealed his contract extension.

The American joined the grid as a rookie in the 2023 season after finishing fourth in the earlier Formula 2 season. Sargeant's time with Williams was much anticipated because of his performance at the junior level. Despite scoring only a single point throughout the season, the team extended his contract.

This was, as the team revealed, because he "demonstrated the fundamental speed required to perform at the highest level."

As F1 quoted Logan Sargeant, he is excited to continue the journey with the team for another season and they look forward to developing their pace.

"I am thrilled to be continuing with Williams Racing for the 2024 season. It has been an incredible journey with the team so far, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue developing as a driver within such a talented and dedicated group."

He further revealed that the team has 'exciting' plans for the future seasons of F1 and he is glad to be a part of the unit.

"We have exciting plans for the future, and I can’t wait to contribute to the team’s success in the coming year."

With his confirmation in Williams for another season, the official grid for the 2024 F1 season is now complete.

Williams' team principal impressed with Logan Sargeant's 'immense skill'

Team principal James Vowles was rather impressed with the 22-year-old's efforts in the season. Though he did not score a lot, but, Vowles mentioned that he has 'immense skill' to tackle the pressure on the wide F1 stage among some of the best drivers in the world.

He further added that the team can achieve success in the future with Sargeant.

"Logan has demonstrated immense skill whilst under the pressure of the world stage, making him a perfect fit for our team.

"We have great confidence in his abilities and believe that together we can achieve even greater success in the upcoming season."

Logan Sargeant scored a single point in his home race in COTA after two drivers (Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc) were disqualified. This, along with his teammate Alex Albon's 27 points in the season, were enough to pull the team out of the bottom of the standings. They finished the 2023 season in seventh place, three points above AlphaTauri.

Since Williams finished much better than their previous seasons, there is hope for further development in the team. Every place gained in the constructors' standings can mean a difference of millions of dollars, hence, there are hopes for the team to become more competitive.