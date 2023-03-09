'Brilliant' Lando Norris has left former F1 driver feeling 'a bit sad' over McLaren concerns

Driver-turned-analyst Jolyon Palmer feels bad for Lando Norris' situation due to McLaren's woeful performance in 2023. The Briton finished the season opener in Bahrain in P17 after his car was in dismal condition from pre-season testing.

McLaren's 2023 challengers are among the bottom runners this year, having failed to build on their mediocre 2022 season. 2023 rookie Oscar Piastri was unable to turn heads with his driving abilities after his car suffered a reliability issue at the midpoint of the race, leading to a DNF for the Australian.

His teammate Norris is considered one of the best drivers on the grid by many in the sport but is limited by the Woking-based team's woeful condition, claims Palmer. The young driver was the only driver outside the top three teams to feature on the podium in 2022, showcasing his unique talent.

Speaking about Lando Norris' woes, Jolyon Palmer said:

“And then he gets into the top 10, he’s overtaken by Albon and then has Sargeant on debut in the Williams hassling him. I mean, this is a guy who’s had a pole, he’s been fighting for podiums and got one last year, he shouldn’t be fighting at the back so I feel a bit sad for Lando with the state that McLaren are in.”

Jenson Button believes Lando Norris should be in a 'winning car'

Matt Gallagher @MattP1Gallagher Lando Norris deserves so much more... Lando Norris deserves so much more...

Former F1 champion Jenson Button believes that Lando Norris must be provided with a winning car in order to make a significant impact in the sport. Button pointed out that other young drivers such as Max Verstappen, George Russell, and Charles Leclerc have already secured positions with top teams that offer them the opportunity to contend for championships. However, Norris is still awaiting the chance to drive a championship-winning car for McLaren.

Expressing his concern over Norris' situation at McLaren, Jenson Button told Sky Sports:

"I was surprised when he signed a long-term deal, because in this war, you don't know who is in the front, and you need to be in a winning car. Your talent is not enough to bring a car to the front. You can help them develop, but you need to be in a competitive car to win races.

"And McLaren have not given him that, they are doing well, but at this point of his career, he needs to be in a winning car."

With McLaren seemingly stuck deep in the mud, it will be interesting to see if Lando Norris will look to change outfits in the future.

