British F1 pundit takes a cheeky dig at Lewis Hamilton as Charles Leclerc secures pole position for the F1 Hungarian GP

British F1 pundit, James Allen, took a sly dig at Lewis Hamilton after his teammate Charles Leclerc grabbed the pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday. Allen sarcastically questioned whether Hamilton would be surprised by his teammate's result, as he was knocked out in Q2.Leclerc shocked almost all onlookers when he went quickest in qualifying for the Hungarian GP. The Monegasque pipped McLaren due Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to pole position. But a completely different story unfolded on the other side of the Ferrari garage.Lewis Hamilton suffered yet another disastrous qualifying performance as he was knocked out in Q2, meaning he will start Sunday's race from P12. This is a continuation of his poor qualifying form, having been knocked out in the first part of both qualifying for the Sprint and the main race last weekend at the Belgian GP.F1 pundit, James Allen, made a cheeky dig towards Hamilton via X, while congratulating Leclerc for his performance during the Hungarian GP qualifying.&quot;Astonishing lap from @Charles_Leclerc - wonder who is more shocked- Charles, McLaren drivers or @LewisHamilton?,&quot; wrote Allen.Lewis Hamilton has nine pole positions at the Hungarian GP to go along with eight victories at the race as well. This makes it one of his most successful tracks in F1, and a venue he has dominated the most in his career.Based on this, a better qualifying performance was expected from the seven-time world champion. Now, it remains to be seen how far up the road he can travel on Sunday from an initial starting position of 12th.Lewis Hamilton claims he is &quot;useless&quot; after qualifying at the Hungarian GPLewis Hamilton's Ferrari during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: GettyA distraught Lewis Hamilton shared a damning verdict after his Q2 exit in qualifying at the Hungarian GP, labeling himself as &quot;useless&quot;. The driver even went as far as to say that Ferrari probably needed to replace him based on his performances in qualifying.After making a delayed entry into the media pen after the session, Hamilton was down in the dumps while speaking to Sky Sports.&quot;It’s me every time. Yeah I'm useless, absolutely useless,&quot; said Hamilton.&quot;The team has no problem. The second car is on pole, so they probably just need to change driver,&quot; he added.Charles Leclerc's pole position lap at the Hungaroring came out of the blue but the Ferrari cars were still expected to be fighting in and around the top five in qualifying. But Hamilton has had yet another disastrous Saturday, adding to an already underwhelming season for the Briton.Hamilton remains without a podium this year, and grabbing one on Sunday looks like a near-impossible job now, given his starting position and the lack of overtaking opportunities at the Hungaroring.