"Bro had the fastest car and still couldn’t do it": Fans react to Lando Norris' bold message ahead of the 2025 F1 season

F1 fans were left skeptical after McLaren driver Lando Norris claimed that he would "bring the fight" to the rest of the grid in the 2025 season. The British driver finished the 2024 campaign in P2 behind the Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

The 25-year-old had a significant year in 2024, as he won his first race in the sport in Miami and three more in Zandvoort, Singapore and Abu Dhabi. However, he couldn't challenge Verstappen for the title, despite having the faster car for the majority of the year.

While appearing on the BBC podcast F1: Back to Base, Lando Norris spoke about his expectations from the 2025 season and laid out a bold challenge for his rivals, saying:

"I'm excited to go into 2025 knowing I've learned a lot, I've improved a lot and I'm ready to bring the fight to everyone. Confidence is something I've struggled with in the past. And probably I've only built enough up throughout this season to go 'I'm confident that I'm a good enough driver to win a championship next year' and I can bring a fight to whoever wants to fight me for it."

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Norris' comments on X, with one fan claiming:

"Bro had the fastest car and still couldn’t do it."

"Hmmmm let’s see. I have a feeling 2025 is going to be very tight."

"Sure u are buddy."

"Someone obviously never told Lando that Lewis is in a Ferrari this year!" said a fan.

"Need to keep it out of the wall when you're leading a GP by 20+ seconds first, mate. A little touch or not..." claimed another.

"Yawn… I’ll believe it when I see it Lando." wrote another.

Lando Norris gives his take on the "hurt" of losing the 2024 title race

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that it was a "tough" moment for him to realize that he had lost the title to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in the 2024 season.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the British driver said:

“When that realization kind of sets in of 'it's gone', it's a tough one. This is what I've done since I was a kid, this is all I want to do. So, as soon as that kind of candle is gone and it's over, it hurts. It's been a year where, actually, I've been pretty proud of my performance.

"I've made my mistakes and, at the same time, I've learned a lot from those mistakes. So for us to go into next year, going 'we have what it takes, we have a car'... I believe I'm a good enough driver and I've got everything it takes."

Lando Norris finished 63 points behind Max Verstappen in the driver's standings and narrowly avoided finishing behind Charles Leclerc, who was P3 in the championship.

