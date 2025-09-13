“Bro is too pure”: Fans react as Max Verstappen comments on F1 GOAT debate

Four-time champion Max Verstappen has shared his take on the "GOAT" debate in the world of Formula 1. In line with this, fans from all over the world have come forward via social media to give their respective takes as well.

The pinnacle of motorsport has been around since 1950, with the first event taking place at the well-known Silverstone racing circuit, the British Grand Prix. From that point on, the sport has seen several top talents show their skills on the various race tracks.

With some of them being the late. Ayrton Senna (3-time world champion), Juan Manuel Fangio (5-time world champion), Alain Prost (four-time world champion), Sebastian Vettel (four-time world champion), and also the seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, who shares the record with the current Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.

Just like the names mentioned above, Max Verstappen (competing in F1 since 2015) is also regarded highly in the modern era of F1. He has won four consecutive championships since 2021 and is competing in the 2025 campaign as the reigning title holder.

Verstappen was recently asked to give his take on the GOAT debate in F1, and he added the following:

"It's impossible to say. There are many drivers from different eras. I think it's more important to just appreciate all the good drivers who have existed." Via: Autosport.

Seeing the response of the Red Bull driver, fans have reacted to it. A particular fan via X wrote:

"Bro is too pure."

Yash @yashv011 @autosport Bro is too pure🫡

Another fan via the same platform had the following to add:

"Perfect response."

Here are some of the other reactions:

"He's right though. Just enjoy the racing instead of endless debates that can never be settled." A fan wrote.

"True. Everyone will have their own opinion of who the goat is and that’s fine." Another added.

"He's right, don’t argue, just drive and make history." Another added.

In his Formula 1 career so far, Max Verstappen has amassed 66 wins and 45 pole positions, alongside his four world championships.

George Russell baffled by Max Verstappen's 'swing of performance'

While fans have sided with Max Verstappen's comments in regard to the GOAT debate in Formula 1, he produced an exceptional drive during the Italian Grand Prix (7 September). Verstappen started the race from pole and comfortably beat the McLaren pair of Lando Norris (P2) and Oscar Piastri (P3).

In line with the Dutchman's strong performance, Mercedes driver George Russell expressed his surprise via a post-race interaction.

“It’s difficult to understand the sport at the moment. When you look at Verstappen finishing 40 seconds off the win in Hungary and then winning by 20 seconds here, I struggle to comprehend that swing of performance." Via RN365.

Verstappen has mainly struggled in 2025 because of the inconsistent performance output of RB21. The campaign is 16 rounds down, and he has only managed three Grand Prix wins.

