  • "Brother, you put years of development into Merc only to get whooped by George": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's claims about Leclerc

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Jun 14, 2025 10:42 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Previews - Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton's start to his 2025 campaign has not met his expectations, as Charles Leclerc has a huge edge over his teammate in the intra-team battle at the Scuderia. The Briton tried to defend this deficit to the Monegasque by claiming that the Ferrari SF-25 was built on the 27-year-old's feedback. However, this reasoning was not bought by many fans, who pointed out Hamilton's subpar end to his Mercedes run.

The 40-year-old had been a part of Mercedes, as he joined the team in 2013 and won six Drivers' championships with the squad. However, since the introduction of the ground effect era of regulations, the Briton has been unable to reach his earlier potential with the Brackley-based squad.

Moreover, Hamilton was beaten by George Russell in his freshman year on the German squad. The teammate season head-to-head was won by the young Briton with a 2-1 scoreline in his favor at the end of their teammate era.

With the trend of being beaten by his younger teammate continuing at Ferrari, Hamilton had shared that he was trying to adapt to a car built around Charles Leclerc:

However, this did not justify his legacy in motorsport, according to some, as they wrote:

"Brother, you put years of development into that Merc only to get whooped by George Russell of all people. Calm it down, you’re old and washed, it’s time to call it a day, mate."
"Tbf, that's a good point from Lewis, but as a 7x world champion and the guy with the 2nd most races ever, he should be able to adapt better," one fan wrote.
"Well he’s clearly not enjoying the challenge because he’s throwing a tantrum in every interview and won’t ever accept it’s his fault," another fan wrote.
Here are some more reactions:

"The car isn’t the only reason why he’s been having poor results this season so far," one netizen wrote.
"He just COOKED Charles," another netizen wrote.
"It wasn’t entirely Charles but Carlos too," a netizen shared.

The next F1 Grand Prix will be held at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is one of the "closest" to Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton has had a sub-optimal start to his Ferrari chapter. He finished the season opener on the brink of points and has not had a podium finish in the regular Grand Prix format in the nine race weekends held so far.

On the other hand, with the next race weekend being in Canada, it is one of his most successful tracks. He won his maiden Grand Prix in 2007 there, and looking on to performing at the racetrack, he said, via Ferrari:

"This is one of the races closest to my heart."

Lewis Hamilton has won seven races at the fabled track and has an average starting position of 2.47 around the circuit.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
