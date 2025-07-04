"Brundle got roasted": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's subtle dig at the F1 veteran

F1 fans reacted on social media after Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton took a subtle dig at former F1 driver and pundit Martin Brundle ahead of the 2025 British Grand Prix. The seven-time F1 world champion had a lot of expectations heading into the current campaign, with the Italian team anticipating a title push from the former.

However, apart from his exploits in the Sprint format, which include a race win and a podium in China and Miami, respectively, the Brit has struggled to match the performance of his teammate Charles Leclerc in the main races and qualifying.

Due to his underperformance and constant complaints, the 40-year-old has received some critical remarks from Martin Brundle in the 2025 season. In their latest interaction, the 66-year-old complimented Hamilton on his now iconic arrival picture in front of Enzo Ferrari's house in Maranello.

A surprised Lewis Hamilton reacted on Sky Sports but could not help but take a subtle dig at Brundle, saying:

“Aw thanks man. It means a lot coming from you. You don’t have many positive things to always say.”

F1 fans took to social media to react to Lewis Hamilton's take on X, with one fan claiming:

"Brundle got roasted! GOOD"

"Straight from the heart," another said.

“You don’t have too many positive things to say” get him Lewis, get him again for me," said a fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"That's the polite English equivalent of saying f*** off," wrote a fan.

"So lewis knows these clowns have nothing positive to say about him so his used style to say it to his face my Goat u do this one," mentioned a fan.

"This guy is constantly bitching about Lewis & throwing jibes at him…Yet in person he licks his ass, embarrassing," claimed another.

Lewis Hamilton is gunning for a record-extending 10th victory at the iconic Silverstone track this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton chimes in on his strategic discussions with Ferrari

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he has held further discussions with the Italian team's strategic department after some disagreements from last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

Speaking with Motorsportweek.com, the Stevenage-native reflected:

“I mentioned it after the race and then we’ve had time to reflect on it. I think the team’s view was to make sure they secured third and fourth, which is totally fine. But I said I’m not here to start fourth and finish fourth. I’m racing for every little bit that we can gain.

"I said I don’t want to get to a point where I’m ignoring you, so what we’re doing is working on our communication. We’re still getting to know each other and how we like to operate and that’s understood.”

Lewis Hamilton had some disagreements over the team radio regarding his second stop with the team at the Red Bull Ring.

