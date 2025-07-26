"Bryan, just stop. Just tell me when it’s the last lap”: Charles Leclerc's exasperated demeanor during the F1 Belgian GP Sprint

Charles Leclerc was particularly unhappy with his race engineer, Bryan Bozzi's suggestion during the Belgian GP Sprint on Saturday. Leclerc was heard asking him to stop with his suggestions and just give him the update about the last lap of the Sprint.Leclerc started Saturday's sprint from P4, the same place he qualified on Friday's shootout. As he failed to improve on his standing, he was far from happy. Max Verstappen, who started from pole, ended up winning the Sprint, ahead of the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.Even though the Ferraris showed sparks of speed, it was far from bright on Saturday, as Leclerc finished nearly 10 seconds behind Verstappen. However, the McLarens were barely a second behind the Dutchman.Leclerc was just three seconds ahead of Esteban Ocon's Haas. In a nutshell, the Monegasque driver was far from impressed with his overall outing, and it reflected on his radio during the Sprint.As Bozzi tried to give him a suggestion, Leclerc took to the team radio and said:&quot;Bryan, just stop. Just tell me when it’s the last lap.&quot;Seemingly, Charles Leclerc was particularly unwilling to listen to the team's strategies and wanted to go with his plan for the 15 laps. His teammate, Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, had a day to forget.Hamilton started his race from P18 and ended up in P15, with only a three-place improvement. However, the race weekend is still not over as the Ferrari boys can overturn their fortune in Qualifying on Saturday and then in the main race on Sunday.Charles Leclerc let his feelings be known after Belgian GP Sprint upgradesCharles Leclerc of Monaco driving the race car No.16, the Ferrari SF25 - Source: GettyFollowing the conclusion of the Belgian GP Sprint, Charles Leclerc shared his thoughts on the upgrades Ferrari brought for the race weekend. Speaking to the media after the Sprint, the Monegasque driver said:&quot;The evolution has worked. McLaren has also made updates, so we are not getting close. However, the evolution has worked on our side, so that's positive, but we need more to try to close the gap to McLaren.&quot;&quot;The result is a bit disappointing, because I thought there could be something to do. But the top three managed their tires in the first three laps, and when they started pushing, there was a gap of four tenths per lap. That's the best you can do,&quot; he further added, via Canal+.After 12 races and three sprints, Charles Leclerc is in P5 with 124 points. Compared to him, his team, Lewis Hamilton, is in P6 with 106 points. Ferrari is in P2 in the Constructors' Championship with 227 points.