  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Scuderia Ferrari
  • "Bryan, just stop. Just tell me when it’s the last lap”: Charles Leclerc's exasperated demeanor during the F1 Belgian GP Sprint

"Bryan, just stop. Just tell me when it’s the last lap”: Charles Leclerc's exasperated demeanor during the F1 Belgian GP Sprint

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Jul 26, 2025 14:04 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Sprint &amp; Qualifying - Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc was particularly unhappy with his race engineer, Bryan Bozzi's suggestion during the Belgian GP Sprint on Saturday. Leclerc was heard asking him to stop with his suggestions and just give him the update about the last lap of the Sprint.

Ad

Leclerc started Saturday's sprint from P4, the same place he qualified on Friday's shootout. As he failed to improve on his standing, he was far from happy. Max Verstappen, who started from pole, ended up winning the Sprint, ahead of the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Even though the Ferraris showed sparks of speed, it was far from bright on Saturday, as Leclerc finished nearly 10 seconds behind Verstappen. However, the McLarens were barely a second behind the Dutchman.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Leclerc was just three seconds ahead of Esteban Ocon's Haas. In a nutshell, the Monegasque driver was far from impressed with his overall outing, and it reflected on his radio during the Sprint.

As Bozzi tried to give him a suggestion, Leclerc took to the team radio and said:

"Bryan, just stop. Just tell me when it’s the last lap."
Ad

Seemingly, Charles Leclerc was particularly unwilling to listen to the team's strategies and wanted to go with his plan for the 15 laps. His teammate, Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, had a day to forget.

Hamilton started his race from P18 and ended up in P15, with only a three-place improvement. However, the race weekend is still not over as the Ferrari boys can overturn their fortune in Qualifying on Saturday and then in the main race on Sunday.

Ad

Charles Leclerc let his feelings be known after Belgian GP Sprint upgrades

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the race car No.16, the Ferrari SF25 - Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the race car No.16, the Ferrari SF25 - Source: Getty

Following the conclusion of the Belgian GP Sprint, Charles Leclerc shared his thoughts on the upgrades Ferrari brought for the race weekend. Speaking to the media after the Sprint, the Monegasque driver said:

Ad
"The evolution has worked. McLaren has also made updates, so we are not getting close. However, the evolution has worked on our side, so that's positive, but we need more to try to close the gap to McLaren."
"The result is a bit disappointing, because I thought there could be something to do. But the top three managed their tires in the first three laps, and when they started pushing, there was a gap of four tenths per lap. That's the best you can do," he further added, via Canal+.

After 12 races and three sprints, Charles Leclerc is in P5 with 124 points. Compared to him, his team, Lewis Hamilton, is in P6 with 106 points. Ferrari is in P2 in the Constructors' Championship with 227 points.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications