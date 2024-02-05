"But still, why is he leaving?": Romain Grosjean reacts to Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes for Ferrari 

Former F1 driver Romain Grosjean questioned the intention behind Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari from Mercedes in the 2025 season.

The British driver announced that he will be exiting the German team at the end of the 2024 season after 12 seasons with them. The partnership has been the most successful in F1 history with the most wins, pole positions, and championships.

On his YouTube channel, Romain Grosjean gave his take on Lewis Hamilton's move away from the former world champions and switch to the iconic Italian team. He deduced that the seven-time world champion might be looking for a change in environment and said (via PlanetF1):

“But still, why is he going? I guess he wants something new. He has known some difficult times with Mercedes but they always bounce back. I think they are taking a bit longer than they expected under the new rules post-2021 to get back on top of their game."

"Still a very competitive team but Red Bull is doing such a great job that everyone else has been left a little bit behind. In fact, Ferrari was the only team to win a race in 2023.”

Romain Grosjean chimes in on the Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc partnership in 2025

The former Haas driver claimed that the Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc duo would be an 'interesting' one as it has the potential of being volatile.

Grosjean cited the example of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton's history as fierce teammates in the 2007 season for McLaren. He said:

“So Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari next to Charles Leclerc. That will be an interesting duo. Pretty exciting to see that one as Lewis is not afraid of challenges. Remember when he started at McLaren, who was his team-mate? Fernando Alonso, one of the most fierce, fast, and competitive team-mates you can have in F1."

“So a challenge, Lewis will not be afraid of that and for Leclerc, it will be a very good benchmark for him.”

Both Hamilton and Leclerc have dueled on track in recent years but it has been clean, competitive, and fair racing between the two. Some of their battles over the years have become iconic such as their fight for the lead in the 2019 Italian GP and their fight for P2 in the 2022 British GP.