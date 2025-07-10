Cadillac F1 team principal reveals why they will not sign Daniel Ricciardo for the 2026 season

Cadillac Formula 1 team principal Graeme Lowdon has recently weighed in on the signing of Daniel Ricciardo for the team’s entry into the sport for the 2026 season. The British motorsports executive ruled out the possibility of signing the veteran Australian for the upcoming campaign.

Lowdon, who was appointed team principal of the Silverstone-based outfit following the approval of their entry into the open-wheel racing series, recently shared his thoughts on the question of the possible driver line-up for the 2026 season. The 60-year-old, however, was quick to rule out the option of Ricciardo when his name came up.

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast with Jake Humphrey, Lowdon dubbed the possible signing of Daniel Ricciardo as the “wrong person.”

“Yeah, actually, I think he’s publicly said that he’s not interested in Formula 1. If I need to convince someone, then it’s the wrong person. You never need to convince a Formula 1 driver to jump in the car. I’ve got no problem; everyone can make their own mind up.”

Indeed, Daniel Ricciardo has on multiple occasions opened up about his return to Formula 1, and the former Red Bull Racing driver has often hinted at being done with the sport. Whether he has a change of heart remains to be seen.

In the interim, the Cadillac F1 team is not short of driver options for their debut in 2026. Several drivers, including Sergio Perez and, more recently, Valtteri Bottas, have been heavily linked with the team. Who Lowdon and the American team hierarchy settle on ahead of their debut remains to be seen.

What Daniel Ricciardo said about his Formula 1 return

Daniel Ricciardo, earlier in the month, also weighed in on his Formula 1 future. The 36-year-old, who last raced in F1 during the 2024 campaign, stressed that he is currently enjoying his life in what he dubbed the "slow lane".

The former McLaren driver, who has since ventured into supporting young drivers in karting through the Daniel Ricciardo Series, took to the media to share his thoughts amid talk linking him with a return to F1. As quoted by the official Formula 1 website, he stated:

“All good! I’m just enjoying some life in the slow lane. I mean, it sounds weird saying like retirement when I’m 35 years old, but retirement from at least the world I was living in. It’s cool.

"To be at the kart track… it’s my first time at a race track since I guess Singapore, so quite a few months now. But it’s cool to see the kids… this is why I started karting…,” he mentioned.

Daniel Ricciardo had previously been out of Formula 1, albeit temporarily, after he was released by the McLaren team ahead of the 2023 campaign. However, he was offered a return to the sport with Red Bull Racing's sister team, Racing Bulls, following the axing of then-driver Nyck de Vries. Ricciardo, however, was unceremoniously removed just over a year later, with the Singapore race at the Marina Bay track being his final event with the team.

