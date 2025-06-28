Cadillac head over heels for Daniel Ricciardo to return to F1 but the Aussie has not changed his stance on a possible return - Report

Formula 1’s newest team, on the lookout to finalize its driver lineup for its debut campaign, has reportedly turned to Daniel Ricciardo for a possible return to the sport. Cadillac has reportedly reached out to the 35-year-old about the possibility of joining the team for the upcoming season. Although the American F1 entrant received a response far from what it would have envisioned.

In March, Formula 1 announced it had approved the licence of General Motors to join the open-wheel racing series under its Cadillac brand. The team has since set up its F1 operations base in Silverstone, with its engine base located in Charlotte, United States.

However, with the approval of the Cadillac team has come a flurry of conversation surrounding its driver lineup. The American outfit has reportedly drawn up a list of names, including Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, and, according to a recent report courtesy of Swiss newspaper Blick, had reached out to Daniel Ricciardo regarding the possibility of joining them for the upcoming campaign.

However, it appears Ricciardo is not keen on a return to Formula 1, with the report detailing that the 35-year-old has already turned down the opportunity to race for the Cadillac team.

This reported decision by Daniel Ricciardo subtly strengthens Bottas’ chances of returning to Formula 1, as the former Mercedes driver has been without a seat following his departure from the Sauber team at the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.

Sergio Perez, on his part, is also said to be weighing his options, and whether the former Red Bull Racing driver will return to the grid with Cadillac remains to be seen.

Mark Skaife urges Cadillac to sign Daniel Ricciardo

Former Supercars champion Mark Skaife has urged Cadillac to complete a swoop for Daniel Ricciardo ahead of its Formula 1 debut. The 58-year-old stressed his belief that the addition of the former McLaren driver could be crucial to the team’s establishment in the series.

The Australian detailed that the need for the Cadillac team to sign a high-profile driver like his countryman would be important for its start to life in the sport. As quoted by GP Fans, he stated:

"I think overall, the policy around having superstar drivers, I can’t emphasize enough how essential it is. It’s just fact. Where would Red Bull be without Verstappen? They’d be nowhere. To me, GM finding a, or maybe a couple, of real stars is essential. I thought when I read about GM trying to get Cam Waters, that made a lot of sense to me.

"But I’d be looking at some other scenarios. I’d be picking the phone up to someone like a Dan Ricciardo or a Matt Campbell. I’d be looking outside our current sphere to try and procure an absolute superstar,” he concluded.

Despite Skaife’s endorsement, Daniel Ricciardo has seemingly continued to maintain his stance that his stint in Formula 1 is over. The 35-year-old was dropped from the Racing Bulls team following the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix and subsequently replaced by Liam Lawson. Whether Cadillac successfully convinces Ricciardo to join them for the upcoming campaign remains to be seen.

