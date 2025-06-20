"I've traded pit stops for pork ribs": Daniel Ricciardo pulls back the curtain on his new venture

Former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo claimed that he had traded "pit stops" for "pork chops," as he gave a peek into his new venture wth Dabble. The Aussie driver competed at the pinnacle of motorsport from 2011 to 2024 and raced for some of the most iconic teams like McLaren, Red Bull, Renault, and Toro Rosso.

Ricciardo ended his career in F1 with an almost 15-month-long stint with the Faenza-based outfit under their new names AlphaTauri and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls from mid-2023 to the Singapore Grand Prix last year.

During the final part of his career, Ricciardo dabbled in the world of investing and became a successful entrepreneur with ventures like making his own wine and apparel line. He recently dipped his toes in the world of tailgating with Dabble in his bid to provide a better live sports game experience for the fans.

As per GPBlog, the eight-time world champion spoke about his venture and said:

"It was nice to slow down, but I missed that buzz, that energy. This is a true passion now. I've traded pit stops for pork ribs. This is about good food, great company, and making game day something special. I can't wait. With Dabble in my corner, we're taking tailgating to next level."

On his official social media platform, X, Ricciardo spoke more about his new business with Dabble and wrote:

"I've given retirement a crack, but it's not for me. So, I've teamed up with the legends at Dabble to start a Tailgate business. After I hung up the helmet, I gave the retired life a crack. Bit of golf, bit of gardening, caught up on sleep, you know how it goes. It was nice for a while. But then I got that itch,"

In his time in F1, Daniel Ricciardo had partnered alongside Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, and Lando Norris in the same car.

Daniel Ricciardo gives a peek into his post-retired life after F1

Former VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo stated that the greatest thing about his post-F1 life was "not having a schedule" and having time for himself.

Speaking with GQ, the 35-year-old reflected on his life and said:

“The greatest thing about my days now is not having a schedule. I have things to do, but I am not under time pressure. Racing was down to the minute, and it became stressful to constantly live in such a tight, scheduled regime. I can wake up now and go for a walk to get a coffee. It’s all about doing the little things, which I never felt I had the time to do before.”

Daniel Ricciardo was never able to compete for the world championship, as he never had the car to fight for consistent race wins.

