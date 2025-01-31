Cadillac makes its targets clear as the brand prepares for its F1 entry

Ahead of its official debut in F1, Cadillac's initial goal will be to earn respect. General Motors' executive Eric Warren revealed that the team should be able to gain respect in F1 for their experience in racing in several top categories of motorsport.

Formula 1 has always been a close-ended sport with 10 teams competing with 20 drivers for the longest time. However, intending to expand its viewership and audience, the sport opened doors for an 11th team to enter the grid in 2026.

In 2024, FIA confirmed the entry of American automotive manufacturing company General Motors as the 11th team beginning from the 2026 season, where engine regulations will be reset to embrace a sustainable approach.

The team, branded as 'Cadillac,' will debut in 2026 and likely set up their own power unit manufacturing factory at a later date.

Ahead of its debut, GM’s global motorsport competition executive, Eric Warren, spoke to Planet F1 and listed the team's immediate goals.

"We always want to earn the respect of being the top competitor that we are. I mean, we race in every major category in the world. Being able to compete at a high level and win races and championships is a testament to the level of engineering and technology and of our company, GM and Cadillac. I think at the end of the decade, it’s that respect on the racetrack with other manufacturers," Warren said.

For the initial two years in F1, the team will use Ferrari engines, and in the meantime, General Motors will set up a manufacturing factory and plans to make it operational by 2028. Moreover, former Manor F1 boss Graeme Paul Lowdon will act as team principal and oversee the development of the upcoming F1 project.

Toto Wolff unimpressed with Cadillac's 'low' anti-dilution fee

Mercedes boss opens up on Cadillac's entry in F1 (Image Source: Getty)

F1 has a provision in its Concorde Agreement for new entries on the grid. According to the law, new teams must pay an anti-dilution fee to the existing teams who may suffer losses after their entry as the 11th team. The fee was allegedly raised to $450 million compared to $200 million in 2020.

However, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff isn't very keen, as he finds the fee 'low.' Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, he said (via Racingnews365):

"In the first step, we lose out. We don't know what Cadillac will invest in Formula 1. The compensation payment, which is currently said to be 450 million dollars, is too low. It does not compensate for the direct loss of income. Only time will tell what the sport will gain with an eleventh participant."

Besides expanding the grid, F1 is also reportedly planning to extend the season calendar by accommodating more circuits around the globe. However, drivers and teams have expressed their reservations over fatigue and logistical stress.

