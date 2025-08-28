Cadillac reacts to eerie resemblance between the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce and the Valtteri Bottas-Sergio Perez announcement

Cadillac F1 reacted to their driver announcement, coinciding with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement. They highlighted the resemblance both events shared, as fans pointed it out.

Ad

The team announced Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez earlier this week as their drivers for their maiden F1 season next year. The team's approval to join the grid as the 11th team was given in March this year, which was followed by speculations around multiple experienced drivers. But Perez and Bottas remained the top runners for the spot.

After weeks of reports, the official announcement was made earlier this week, which coincided with pop singer Taylor Swift announcing her engagement to American football tight end Travis Kelce. Fans were quick to notice the coincidence, with some also pointing out that both announcements involved a blonde and a brunette. Reacting to this, the Cadillac F1 Instagram page wrote:

Ad

Trending

"F1🤝Swifties."

Cadillac F1 reacts to similarities between their driver announcement and Taylor Swift's engagement announcement (@cadillacf1 on IG)

Like many labeled Swift and Kelce a perfect match for each other, similar is expected from Perez and Bottas as they take up the challenge of scoring consistently with a new team on the grid.

Ad

Valtteri Bottas aims at challenging other teams with Cadillac in 2026 F1 season

Cadillac's entry will coincide with the new regulations in Formula 1. As expected, the team would have to work hard on the research and development, to work on the cars as their much-experienced drivers would suggest.

This is one of the main reasons behind the team's signing of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez. Both drivers have proved their competency on the grid with multiple Grand Prix victories and consistent driving. They are expected to provide enough feedback to the team, which could help them get started in the sport.

Ad

Looking at the challenge ahead of him, Bottas mentioned that he and the team would have a lot of work to do initially, but he looks forward to taking on the challenge with his teammate.

"I'm here to give everything I have to the team. With Checo, we can definitely guide to the right direction. Of course, we're realistic. It's going to be a mountain of work to do, and it's going to probably be a difficult start, because it is Formula 1 – but we're not there to stay at the back."

Ad

He further mentioned that he does not aim to be at the bottom of the championship table, and challenge other teams for some points.

"We don't want to finish last. And I believe with this structure, with this group, these people, there's no reason why we shouldn't be able to get relatively quickly up to the pace, and that way enjoy some success."

Cadillac will be the second American team on the grid since Haas F1. They will be using Ferrari's engines initially, before moving on to General Motors' power units in the 2029 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More