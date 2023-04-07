"Can we have a break?": When Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen broke down during a press conference

Ayrton Senna was a huge inspiration for Michael Schumacher when he was young and getting into F1. The Brazilian was considered one of the best drivers before Schumacher started his long and dominant era with Ferrari.

Though the legendary German driver broke several records set by Senna, one of the first was when he equaled his record for most wins (41) in the 2000 Italian GP in Monza.

After the race, during the drivers' press conference, Michael Schumacher was asked about how he was feeling after equaling Ayrton Senna's record. Though he spoke a few words, he soon broke down and cried.

This was especially emotional for the German since Senna passed away back in 1994 in a horrific crash in Imola, which shook the world, including Schumacher. He said:

"I think 'delighted' is the wrong word. I have no vocabulary for anything higher than that. I'm sorry, but I'm just happy; I'm just exhausted... Yes, it does mean a lot to me... Sorry."

Both Mika Hakkinen and Ralf Schumacher, who came in second and third, consoled Michael Schumacher as he was unable to control his tears. The press conference anchor tried to continue with the questions with Mika Hakkinen.

However, the Flying Finn himself was unable to say anything. He simply asked for a break, then asked the anchor to ask questions to Ralf Schumacher. Hakkinen said:

"Can we have a break? Go to Ralf, Ralf can continue."

It was clear that even the Finnish driver found it hard to express his thoughts due to grief.

This shows how much Ayrton Senna meant to everyone in F1, even to those who raced against him. Of course, Michael Schumacher went on to break several records set by several other greats of the sport but he always had respect for and looked up to Senna.

Former Ferrari team principal still has a strong connection with Michael Schumacher

Soon after he retired from the sport, Michael Schumacher was involved in a fatal skiing accident in 2013. Though it is confirmed that he is still alive, no one knows how he is or what he looks like.

Jean Todt, the former Ferrari team principal, revealed that Schumacher is still very much present in his life, saying:

“Michael is still present in my life and will always remain so, no matter what the situation. The question today is how to be well together and how to accompany him and the family.”

The legend is still battling for his life, with the help of his family and other close ones. Unfortunately, no one knows the current state of his health.

