Can Charles Leclerc win a world championship? F1 pundit doesn't think so

F1 pundit Peter Windsor feels Charles Leclerc won't be able to win a world championship.

Though the Monagasque has shown tremendous performances over the past few years, it has not been enough for him to win the ultimate prize. Leclerc has won several races but has never secured the world championship.

Unfortunately, Windsor feels it will be extremely difficult for him to achieve the latter goal now.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he initially praised Charles Leclerc and explained how he has all the minerals to win a world title. However, the pundit then explained that to win a world championship, several aspects surrounding a driver need to be as perfect as possible.

Windsor believes that Leclerc unfortunately does not have everything sorted around him and said:

"I think he has a talent, but I'm not sure he'll have the opportunity.

"I agree with your second comment really, I think he has the talent. Oh, for sure, he has a talent. I mean, anyone who can win Grand Prix the way he wins Grand Prixs or has won Grand Prixs can win a world championship.

"You need to be in the right car on the right team, obviously, and he's not in the right car or the right team."

Later, Windsor speculated on the next steps Leclerc could take down the line. Though Red Bull is strong enough to win championships, they already have Max Verstappen as their top driver.

Leclerc could perhaps go to Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton hangs up his boots. However, if the team makes a championship-winning car, George Russell will likely do everything possible to win his first title as well.

"To be in the right car on the right team, not easy from his [Charles Leclerc's] position, because right now you'd say Red Bull, and how's he ever going to be in a Red Bull as long as Max Verstappen is there," Windsor said.

"So I don't see that happening. Mercedes, if they come back and Lewis retires, maybe Leclerc in there with George Russell ... But to win a championship, the car needs to be very good, and at that point, would he beat George Russell to the championship?"

Due to all these reasons, Windsor feels it will be difficult for Leclerc to bag his first championship.

Charles Leclerc wants to win several championships with Ferrari

Charles Leclerc recently outlined his dream of winning a championship with Ferrari. Though the Italian team is currently struggling to reach the top spot, Leclerc is still loyal to them and wants to stay.

In an exclusive interview with the Italian TV show TG1 on Rai News, he said when asked if he has achieved all of his childhood dreams:

"No, no. To be a Ferrari driver in F1 was one of my dreams, and I fulfilled it. But it doesn’t end here … I want to win a championship, championships, in the plural, if possible."

leclerc data @leclercdata



: “no. no. to be a ferrari driver in f1 was one of my dreams and i fulfilled it. but it doesn’t end here… i want to win a championship, championships. in the plural, if possible.” Q: do you think you’ve fulfilled all your childhood dreams?: “no. no. to be a ferrari driver in f1 was one of my dreams and i fulfilled it. but it doesn’t end here… i want to win a championship, championships. in the plural, if possible.” Q: do you think you’ve fulfilled all your childhood dreams?🆑: “no. no. to be a ferrari driver in f1 was one of my dreams and i fulfilled it. but it doesn’t end here… i want to win a championship, championships. in the plural, if possible.” https://t.co/b9cZ3ure1J

Charles Leclerc has achieved the first part of his dream by driving for Ferrari. Now he is onto his next big dream, which is winning a world championship with the team, and will hope to accomplish that soon as well.

Poll : 0 votes