Cara Delevingne snaps back at backlash for her encounter with Martin Brundle during the 2023 F1 British GP grid walk 

British Supermodel Cara Delevingne mentioned that she was asked to say no to Sky F1 presenter Martin Brundle's grid walk interview during the 2023 British GP on Sunday.

Delevingne was amongst the many celebrities that were in the paddock during Sunday's race. The British supermodel was spotted on the grid before the start of the race by former F1 driver and Sky Sports commentator Martin Brudle, who approached her for a short interview.

Brundle is famous for his commentating shift with the broadcaster and also for doing his iconic grid walks before the start of the race since 1998. His grid walks include him talking to F1 drivers, team bosses, and often celebrities who are present on the grid prior to the race start.

The former driver was denied the opportunity to interview Delevingne, however, after the model refused to engage with him. Brundle had approached the model for a quick chat but when denied the request, he said on air:

"She doesn't want to talk? But everybody has to talk on the grid. That's the deal now, everybody talks on the grid. Can we have a quick chat? Sky F1, good to see you on the grid."

Delevingne continued to deny the commentator and said that she couldn't hear him amongst the roaring fans at Silverstone. Brundle, realizing that he was not going to get a word in with the model, sarcastically added:

"Well the deal is everybody has to speak on the grid, but you know. Ok, alright, well I'm sure that would have been extremely interesting."

Delevingne took to social media to give her reason for denying Martin Brundle on the grid walk, saying:

"I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides."

Cara Delevingne @Caradelevingne Devin Altieri @DevinAltieri At this point, Martin Brundle is just doing it to manufacture the moment for the controversy of it all.



You can clearly see the PR rep tell him "no" and shake his head when he goes up towards Cara Delevingne.



He had an out and he chose not to take it to make a statement. At this point, Martin Brundle is just doing it to manufacture the moment for the controversy of it all. You can clearly see the PR rep tell him "no" and shake his head when he goes up towards Cara Delevingne.He had an out and he chose not to take it to make a statement. I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xxx twitter.com/devinaltieri/s… I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xxx twitter.com/devinaltieri/s…

Megan thee Stallion denies Sky F1 presenter for his iconic segment

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion had previously shut down Martin Brundle's request to do a freestyle rap ahead of the start of the 2021 US GP in Austin, Texas.

The moment generated a lot of headlines as the former F1 driver was pushed aside by one of her bodyguards. When asked by GQ about the incident, Brundle said:

“It just amused me, really, that being ignored on the grid by Megan Thee Stallion - or her henchman, her bodyguard or whatever - or DJ Khaled, it just travels so much further than winning Le Mans or the Daytona 24 Hours.

He added:

"Or maybe I've called some great races and some stuff I feel where I've really aced something in commentary, and it just doesn't matter. It doesn't count. I just find it quite bizarre. Hence I think I made that comment on Twitter that you saw.”

Following the incident, the sport released a statement saying that celebrities' entourage will no longer have access to the grid.

Poll : 0 votes