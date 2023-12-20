Carlos Sainz adamant about winning the F1 championship with Ferrari - "If I can do it with Ferrari, even better”

Carlos Sainz feels he is in one of the best places to fight for his maiden F1 world championship. The Spaniard was the only driver to bag a race win in the 2023 F1 season apart from Red Bull drivers.

Even though he finished behind his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in the drivers' championship, Sainz believes his best chance of winning an F1 title is with the Italian giants.

In an interview with DAZN, Sainz also stated that a Ferrari driver not only races for the team but for the entire nation of Italy.

"I'm in the best place on the grid to be an F1 champion, no doubt. Until you are inside Ferrari you do not live it. You are running practically for an entire country," he said.

Furthermore, Sainz expresses his delight in racing for Ferrari and wants to continue with the team for a long time. He feels that if he can win a world championship with the Prancing Horse, it will be an even greater achievement.

Sainz went on to add that he will be aiming to fight for the championship in the 2024 F1 season.

"I am so happy at Ferrari and so happy to be part of this team that, for the moment, I do not see an expiration date. I have, I hope, many years ahead of me, and counting all of them in red wouldn't matter to me. My main motivation is to be a world champion. And if I can get that with Ferrari, even better. This is what we have to try in 2024 and I think we have capacity," he added.

Carlos Sainz says how sprint races reveal too much about Sunday's main Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz recently gave his views on the sprint race format, saying that it reveals too much of how teams and drivers would perform in the main Grand Prix on Sunday.

Sainz feels it is not good for the spectacle of the main race and also gives teams and drivers information about their rivals, resulting in a more predictable race.

“I think right now, I agree that six is enough. I agree that Saturday’s too revealing of what’s going to happen on Sunday. It is basically the first stint of the race of Sunday, what you’re watching on TV, and this doesn’t help, I think, the show for the main race that is the grand prix,” Sainz was quoted as saying by MotorsportWeek.com

The 2024 F1 season will see six sprint races. They will be held in the Chinese, Miami, Austrian, United States, Brazilian, and Qatar GPs.