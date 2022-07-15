"For me always the priority is the team"- Carlos Sainz 'ready to give up' his 'own interests' for Ferrari in the 2022 F1 season

Carlos Sainz has admitted that he is ready to put Ferrari's collective good ahead of his own in the ongoing 2022 F1 season.

The Spaniard had hoped to mount a title challenge this year after finishing 2021 as the fastest Ferrari-powered driver, a whisker ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc. Sainz started the 2022 campaign strong before a slew of DNFs appeared to derail his charge.

Optimism crept in when the 27-year-old claimed his maiden F1 win at this year's British GP before it came crashing down during the 2022 F1 Austrian GP weekend after a horrific engine blowout.

Now, Sainz feels it is more prudent to become a supporting wingman for Leclerc if Ferrari are to have any chance of winning a world title for the first time since 2008.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports F1, Carlos Sainz said:

“It’s not easy. For me always the priority is the team, and I think I showed it very clearly once I was told to let Charles [Leclerc] by [at Silverstone], that I’m ready to give up my own interest for the interests of the team.”

The Spaniard went on to add, saying:

“It is true that there’s some certain points of the race where I think inside the driver’s mind you have everything under control, and you know that the team needs to trust you sometimes in some decision making that you take – and I think that shows that we have a great relationship between the two parties, also including Charles. You know, I think we’re getting on very well and it’s been a strength for us in the last couple of years.”

Carlos Sainz expects his performances to improve in the second half of 2022 F1 season

Carlos Sainz believes the best is yet to come from him after pointing out that he has a track record of finishing seasons stronger than when he started them.

The Spaniard is currently 37 points teammate Charles Leclerc in the fight for the 2022 F1 World Drivers' Championship with 11 races left on the calendar.

When asked if he thought he could be the top Ferrari driver for the second year running, Carlos Sainz said:

“I say let’s see at the end of the year. I think it’s still early. It was early when I was when I finished P2 in Bahrain and everyone said it’s going to be an easy walk in the park for Ferrari. I said it when I was in my low moment in Barcelona after the spin in the race, and I said no, that is too early still.”

The 27-year-old went on to add, saying:

“I understand people that say that because it hasn’t been my easiest start of the season, but if you look closely to my last four or five seasons in Formula 1, I’ve always peaked in a second half and I’ve always done a very strong second half of the season. So let’s wait and see.”

Heading into the 2022 F1 French GP at Le Castellet, Sainz is fourth in the standings with 133 points.

