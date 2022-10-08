Carlos Sainz claims 2nd-row start 'a good position' to fight Max Verstappen for 2022 F1 Japanese GP

Carlos Sainz managed the third-fastest lap time this morning at the 2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix. The qualifying session proved to be exciting, with Red Bull and Ferrari once again contesting for the front row. Notably, although Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc managed P2, Sainz had a good weekend overall and was faster on most occasions.

In a post-qualifying media interaction with Johnny Herbert, Carlos Sainz admitted that he was frustrated about not locking in the fastest lap, but believes that Ferrari looks good to challenge Red Bull on race day. He said:

“Yeah, it was a very clean lap, a very good lap. On the way, I think to the last corner I picked up quite a bit of whisking probably, just a bit too much from for my rear tire in that lap, and yeah it’s a shame to be half a second away from pole, you know. It’s been so many qualis now with Max [Verstappen] and Charles [Leclerc]... Yeah hopefully, the racing pace will fall half a tenths a bit more to my side and I can get a pole position.”

Sainz then addressed the role changing weather might play on Sunday, saying:

“I think the weather tomorrow is gonna play its part, the rain is gonna rise whether it’s gonna rise about 2 O’clock, 3, or 4 which is gonna be after the race so, yeah I think there’s plenty of things to happen tomorrow. There’s also a great day, a great opportunity starting in P3 you know. I think we’re in a good position to fight Max tomorrow.”

Carlos Sainz admitted to dwindling confidence during 2022 F1 Singapore GP

Carlos Sainz did not necessarily feel the most confident in his race pace during last weekend's Singapore GP. While the Spaniard was on the podium, the race was not exactly a smooth one for him.

Reflecting on the Marina Bay circuit's challenges and what exactly bothered him, Carlos Sainz told Sportskeeda:

“No, no especially on the wet, I don’t feel like the track is physical at all. It’s usually warm in the car but this is not a problem because the physicality of it is much lower. It was just a matter of pure, pure pace and confidence. I think here confidence is key and when you have a couple of moments, it snowballs and then you have to take a bit more margin and then you start losing extra pace compared to other tracks because next time around, you might be in the wall and you might look like an idiot, no?”

Sainz currently stands fifth in the drivers' standings with 202 points to him. The Ferrari driver is out of contention to win the title this year.

