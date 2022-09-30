Carlos Sainz claims Ferrari 'can bring the fight definitely' to Red Bull at Singapore

In a recent interview, Carlos Sainz revealed that he expects Ferrari to challenge Red Bull at their best in Singapore. The Spaniard emphasized the car's qualifying performance and track position.

The 28-year-old reflected on Ferrari and Red Bull's last five or six races. He believes,

"I mean, if they think we are going to be competitive, imagine what we think how they're going to be if they won the last five or six races! I don't know. So yeah, I think we can bring the fight definitely, especially in qualifying."

The two red teams have been highly competitive throughout the year. The outfits maintained a greater pace compared to any other team. As the season reached its pivotal points, Ferrari, however, did lose momentum and made many mistakes.

Formula One World @FormulaOneWorld Carlos Sainz Ferrari F1 75, fastest during Friday practice at Monza Carlos Sainz Ferrari F1 75, fastest during Friday practice at Monza https://t.co/TVkDPlXM9V

While the Scuderia have now lost the championship, they will still hope for some wins. As for their Singapore plans, Sainz further explained:

"And it's a track where in the race, if you're ahead then you can you can stand a bigger chance of winning the race, no? So what we did in Monza or Spa when we were starting ahead of them, so yeah, we're gonna give it our best shot, try nailing the qualifying and see what we can do in the race."

This race will be a pivotal challenge for Ferrari. While on paper, the Marina Bay circuit should suit the Maranello camp, the race can go either way. As per the theme, a wrong team call, DNF, or any error will always be another scary prospect for Tifosi.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz's eyes were more focus on winning than on the Mercedes challenge

Mercedes currently stand 35 points away from Ferrari in the constructors'. After a tough year, losing their P2 is the last thing the Scuderia would want. Sainz also reflected on this possibility.

The Spaniard firmly believes there is nothing to be bothered about if the team returns to winning. He explained,

"We are concerned about getting back to winning, more than Mercedes. Honestly, if we know we get back to winning before the end of the season, then the battle with Mercedes should be sorted."

The F1-75 has largely remained ahead of the W13 in terms of pace. However, on race days, the story is entirely different. Despite the superior single-lap pace, the Maranello camp has awarded major points to Mercedes all year.

This will be a critical challenge for the Italian team this weekend. Further, the Silver Arrows, who have exploited the most out of Scuderia's mistakes, might benefit if the team messes up.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far