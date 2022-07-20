"The suit smelled a bit like barbecue"- Carlos Sainz claims he 'started to burn a little' after his Ferrari caught fire at 2022 F1 Austrian GP

Carlos Sainz claims his race suit smelled a little bit like a barbecue after his car caught on fire towards the end of the 2022 F1 Austrian GP. The Spaniard was all over the rear wing of second-placed Max Verstappen before his engine malfunctioned and led to a late retirement.

A week after his best-ever result in F1 – a race win at Silverstone – Carlos Sainz was in high spirits heading into Austria. After showing promising pace in both qualifying and race conditions, Ferrari looked to have another 1-2 finish at Red Bull's home track, with Charles Leclerc leading the pack. In the closing stages of the race, however, Sainz's engine malfunctioned just as he was about to make the overtake on reigning world champion Max Verstappen. The Spaniard was stuck in his car, which was already ablaze, while marshals tried to put out the fire.

Speaking at an event about the circuit in Tenerife, Sainz explained, saying:

“I got pissed off, but I was a bit hot. It was a very strange situation. I didn’t know what was happening. There was something that wasn’t quite right. I tried to get out and the car was going backwards. I stayed and, when I started to burn a little... the suit smelled a bit like barbecue after the race.”

Carlos Sainz confident of 'picking up' in second half of 2022 F1 season despite recent DNF

Carlos Sainz is confident of making a comeback in the championship despite another DNF at the 2022 F1 Austrian GP. The 27-year-old's win in Silverstone looked to be the start of his journey to the top of the drivers' standings. With Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc running away with the points, however, things are looking dire for the Spaniard.

Despite the apparent disadvantage he is at, the Ferrari driver is convinced there is still time to turn things around for himself, claiming he has always improved in the second half of the season.

When questioned if he felt it was too late for him to make a mark in the championship fight, Sainz said:

“I understand people that say [I’m not the championship-challenging Ferrari driver], because it hasn’t been my easiest start of the season. But if you look closely to my last four or five seasons in F1, I’ve always peaked in the second half and I’ve always done a very strong second half, so let’s wait and see.”

Statistically, Sainz still has more than enough time to catch up to and surpass his rivals. With Verstappen and Leclerc proving to be in terrific form, however, only time will tell whether the Spaniard will be able to make a lasting mark in the championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far