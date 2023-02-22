Carlos Sainz won't complain if Ferrari's car development in 2023 F1 season 'doesn’t go my way'

Carlos Sainz revealed that he will not be blaming his team Ferrari if the car doesn't suit his driving style despite his performance in the past season, apparently because according to him, it's the driver's job to acquaint himself well with the car.

Sainz, who had a series of bad luck in the past season racing with Ferrari, is optimistic about the upcoming season of Formula 1. However, he recently revealed that it's more the job of the driver to adapt to a car than the team's job to make a car according to the driver.

Thus, he made it clear that he won't be blaming the team if he isn't able to adapt to the car. Motorsport-Total.com quoted him:

"I feel like there was a trend that people were saying the car was going my way or not. But that’s not true. I’m going to say frankly now that a Formula 1 car doesn’t go my way or towards the other driver."

He also stated that a Formula 1 car develops to be faster, and it is the driver's job to tell the team where the car is weak. This helps in the potential development of the car and makes it faster.

ًً @islesainz carlos sainz 2023 wdc carlos sainz 2023 wdc https://t.co/0AgUHksxfH

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz optimistic for the 2023 season in the SF-23

Ferrari recently revealed their 2023 challenger, the SF-23. The car is expected to be strong enough to battle for a world championship. The team's new team principal, Fred Vasseur, earlier revealed that the team has not decided on a number one driver. This means that both drivers are expected to have their shots at the title.

Carlos Sainz stated that he is optimistic about the upcoming season and hopes the car will be more competitive than the past season. He spoke about the tough times he faced in the previous season, but is hoping for a better finish in 2023:

"I’m always optimistic and I hope it will go faster this time. Over the past year I’ve gone through some obviously difficult moments. We had a car that required a certain, very specific driving style. In those moments I adjusted and made it – a little late for my liking, but I adjusted."

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙇𝙚𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙧𝙘 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙤𝙨 𝙎𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙯 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙇𝙚𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙧𝙘 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙤𝙨 𝙎𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙯 ✨ 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙇𝙚𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙧𝙘 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙤𝙨 𝙎𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙯 ✨ https://t.co/pbNfIHwPyI

Both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will have a good opportunity to prove themselves in the upcoming season. Ferrari are expected to be strong enough to battle both Red Bull and Mercedes to win the championship, and the pre-season testing, which will be held soon, will reveal a little more data about the same.

