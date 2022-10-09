"I don't wake up at 7 on Sunday to see Sainz in the wall"- Fans react as Carlos Sainz crashes on Lap 1 of 2022 F1 Japanese GP

Carlos Sainz spun and took himself out of the 2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix right on the first lap as the chaotic race saw itself being red-flagged.

The race started with all of the drivers on intermediate tires due to the rain that has been pouring over Suzuka all weekend long. Sainz started the race right behind his teammate Charles Leclerc on P3 and immediately lost position to Sergio Perez. After a few corners, yellow flags were waved down and a glimpse of the red Ferrari with a broken rear wing was seen as he crawled out of the car.

While many drivers crawled away at the start of the race in wet racing conditions, Leclerc and Verstappen kept their pace. Leclerc, who had a better reaction time than Verstappen, was ahead of the Red Bull until the first turn. The duo battled into Turn 1 where Verstappen took the outside line, braking late and gaining an advantage over the Monegasque.

Following them up, Carlos Sainz was in a race of his own where he soon lost traction of the car and aquaplaned, spinning into the barriers. A safety car was deployed at first, but after a lap, the red flag was waved, bringing the race to a halt.

Fans agitated after Carlos Sainz crashed out on the opening lap of the race

Carlos Sainz has had a particularly hard year racing as the very start of the season saw him not finishing multiple races due to crashes. After a consistent drive in the middle of the season, however, the same happened to him at Suzuka. Many fans, especially those who had to wake up early to watch the race, were left frustrated and took their disappointment out on Twitter. Here are some of the best ones:

Grant Bishop @grantbishop_ Watching Carlos Sainz spin out before the red flag Watching Carlos Sainz spin out before the red flag https://t.co/X0lJYlWw84

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_ That moment when clicks that Carlos Sainz might have just lost the new floor with that crash. OUCH! That moment when clicks that Carlos Sainz might have just lost the new floor with that crash. OUCH!

The Bearded Ayanda @iam_siyafierce Carlos Sainz was very lucky not to be crashed into the way his car ended up. It could have been not just dangerous but even deadly Carlos Sainz was very lucky not to be crashed into the way his car ended up. It could have been not just dangerous but even deadly

kalamata olive enthusiast @smokobythechats we stayed up to watch household babygirl Carlos Sainz aquaplane in the first lap n the whole thing get red flagged. pain. we stayed up to watch household babygirl Carlos Sainz aquaplane in the first lap n the whole thing get red flagged. pain.

gio❦ @ivyrush_ no scusate ma io non mi sveglio alle 7 di domenica per vedere sainz nel muro #japanesegp no scusate ma io non mi sveglio alle 7 di domenica per vedere sainz nel muro #japanesegp

Luka²³ @LukaFCB23



Sainz raus, Albon raus und Seb Dreher Aber wir haben Mick auf 10



#JapaneseGP HOLY SHIT WAS EIN CHAOS🤯Sainz raus, Albon raus und Seb DreherAber wir haben Mick auf 10 HOLY SHIT WAS EIN CHAOS🤯Sainz raus, Albon raus und Seb Dreher😭😭😭 Aber wir haben Mick auf 10🙏😏#JapaneseGP

The race start was relatively hard for everyone, as even Sebastian Vettel, who has a mastery of the track, spun right at the start. He had earlier managed to qualify P9 in the Aston Martin, but right at the start, he made contact with Fernando Alonso and dropped back to P16. Zhou Guanyu, who had his first-ever Japanese GP start, also spun and lost places. With the red flag waved, however, drivers will receive another shot at gaining the places back.

