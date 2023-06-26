Carlos Sainz dismisses “clickbait” rumors of trading Ferrari for F1 newcomers Audi in 2026

Carlos Sainz has quashed rumors that he may leave Ferrari. Since his contract with Ferrari is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season, he intends to keep racing for the prancing horse and considers it "stupid to talk" about his future.

In an exclusive interview with Autosport, the Spaniard claimed that current rumors tying him to Audi were baseless because there had been no communication with the company.

Carlos Sainz said:

“I honestly think there are weeks in F1 where there's nothing to talk about, I don't know if it's clickbait or maybe smaller journalists trying to bring a story to gain notoriety, and make their smaller page more successful because they can say: 'I was the first one to say Carlos was at Audi in 2026.'"

Underscoring his ambitions to "win one day with Ferrari," he added:

“My priority, and my main goal, is to win one day with Ferrari. And I think I've made that clear, very, very often. And that's why I will give my priority to them this winter."

Carlos Sainz thinks Ferrari's SF-23 has the capacity to compete for race wins

Despite Ferrari's difficulties this season, including the SF-23's inconsistent performance in races, Carlos Sainz remains confident in the team's ability to bounce back.

The Italian outfit are currently fourth in the constructor's standings with 122 points from eight races - 199 behind runaway leaders Red Bull.

However, the mindset and approach of engineers back at the factory have fortified Sainz's belief that they have unlocked the answers required to improve their on-track performance.

Summarizing the changes and development in the team, Carlos Sainz said:

“There's been a few changes here and there that we are reorganising. But the way the factory works in combination with the race team, I think it's in a good spot. That's why I don't think there is any lack of understanding at the team. This doesn't worry me."

He added:

“It is really focusing on understanding the magic bullet of why are we slow in the races. Once we understand that, everything will be a lot easier for everybody.”

Sainz isn't the only one who has been linked with a switch. Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll is rumored to be replaced by a Ferrari driver for not being able to match up to his teammate Fernando Alonso's performance. His best finish so far has been P4 in the Australian GP.

All these questions about swaps and switches will be answered once the silly season begins.

