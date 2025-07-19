Carlos Sainz drops 2-word reaction to Williams' "The class of 2025" social media post

Carlos Sainz's 2025 campaign with his new team, Williams, has not been off to a great start so far, as Alex Albon has emerged as the squad leader contrary to early expectations. The Grove-based squad posted its class of 2025 photo, with all its on and off-track personnel, to which the Spaniard reacted with a two-word comment.The Williams F1 team has been under James Vowles since the 2023 season, and the Briton was able to convince the four-time race winner to switch to the English team, despite the team's lack of results. Moreover, Sainz was reckoned by many to spearhead the revival of Williams in the F1 landscape.However, Alex Albon has seemingly upped his game this year as the Anglo-British driver has scored 46 points for the British team at the halfway mark of the season. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old has been found scratching his head in terms of finding performance from the FW47, with the added toll of not having great reliability.Amid all this, the squad had its class of 2025 photo at Grove:&quot;The class of 2025 🎓 Together at Grove for team photo day 📸💙&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSubsequently, Sainz commented on the post, hyping up the squad for the remainder of the 2025 season:&quot;Let’s go 🙌&quot;Carlos Sainz's comment on Williams' Instagram post | Source: InstagramCarlos Sainz has driven for five teams in his F1 career, but he is sitting in his lowest-ever drivers' standing position, 15th.Carlos Sainz shares the high workload nature of his move from Ferrari to WilliamsCarlos Sainz at the 2025 F1 British Grand Prix - Source: GettyWhile the next half of the season could help Carlos Sainz turn around a dismal start to his 2025 season, such a situation is seemingly not on the cards anymore. Williams has already diverted its focus to the 2026 car, and its rivals have started catching up to the FW47 in terms of raw performance.Moreover, with the added burden of having to adapt to a new team, Sainz has found himself with a higher workload than usual, as he told the media, via Motorsport Week:&quot;The workload is higher than with any other team that I’ve been to just because there are still a lot of things that, or a lot of tools that we’re lacking that we’re trying to develop. A lot of things that we [do] still need the drivers to be involved. We don’t have the whole setup as I used to have in Ferrari, with the simulator, with the reserve drivers, with all the simulation tools that a team could have.&quot;It involves a lot more of the driver’s time to do things. So it’s also a high working load year for me as a driver, which I’m here for that, and I know Williams also hired me for that capability that I have to help in those areas.&quot;Sainz has scored 13 points in the first half of the 2025 season.