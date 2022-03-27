"It's gonna be exciting" - Ferrari's Carlos Sainz eager to battle Red Bull after 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz commented that the race on Sunday at the Corniche circuit is "gonna be exciting" and that he is looking forward to competing against the Red Bulls. The Spaniard finished the qualifying session at the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP on P3, behind Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and teammate Charles Leclerc. He continued, saying:

“It’s gonna be exciting! All four cars mixed up, between the Ferraris and the Red Bulls. So we will play around with each other with strategy and passes. Should be an exciting race.”

Both Ferraris completed the session on their used soft tires and managed to find grip on the track. All teams in the paddock have been trying out various tire selections to suit the street circuit in Saudi Arabia for Sunday's race. Carlos also mentioned the same after the qualifying session, saying:

“The lap for P3 was pretty good - it was on used tires. The used tires for some reason is giving me a better feeling this weekend. Checo and Charles beat me by a little, so it’s okay.”

"I've been trying a lot of things," says Carlos Sainz after the P3 finish in Qualifying

Carlos Sainz (right) and Charles Leclerc (left) at the Practice session of the Saudi Arabian GP

After the P3 finish in the Qualifying session at the Jeddah Corniche circuit, Carlos Sainz commented on his progress in the 2022 session, saying that he was "trying a lot of things" with his F1-75. He said:

“I’ve been trying a lot of things- particularly Friday. I played around with the setup more than I would do on a normal Friday - just to explore the car, and to put the car a bit more to my liking. For quali, I put everything together to qualify strong.”

The Spaniard also mentioned that the Ferraris felt "even stronger than in Bahrain" and that he was looking forward to finishing strong on Sunday.

