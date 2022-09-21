"It's the toughest race in the World Championship"- Carlos Sainz expects a 'very hard' race at 2022 F1 Singapore GP

Carlos Sainz is expecting a very tough race at the upcoming 2022 F1 Singapore GP. The Spaniard cites high temperatures and humidity as the main challenges drivers will likely face around the street circuit.

The track in Singapore is known to be one of the most grueling, with walls surrounding the narrow circuit that flows through the heart of the city. It is perhaps the most physically demanding circuit on the calendar due to the high humidity and heat in the country. Carlos Sainz claims he is going to train in high temperatures for a week, helping him stay on top of the treacherous conditions on the island country.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Sainz said:

“It will be very hard physically because it has always been so with the humidity and the heat. It’s the toughest race in the World Championship and that’s why I’m going to take advantage of it this week to train at high temperatures and acclimatize myself. I think it’s a circuit that can do well for the car and it can give us a good chance to go for a victory that would be great before the end of the season.”

The Spaniard's Ferrari F1-75 is likely to suit the tight and twisty track in Singapore. With Red Bull and Max Verstappen riding a wave of confidence, however, it is certainly too early to count the Dutchman out.

Ferrari not prioritizing Charles Leclerc over Carlos Sainz, claims team boss

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto claims that the Scuderia is giving both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc an "equal chance" and are refraining from prioritizing one driver.

In a press conference at the 2022 F1 Italian GP, Binotto was asked if his team had a "designated number one and number two driver." Denying having any such team orders, he said:

“I think it’s fair, as a team, to give them equal chance, certainly at the start of the season and through the season. If necessity will be there, we may designate who’s got the most opportunity to win.”

In a seemingly opposing statement, the team's chairman John Elkann claimed the Scuderia will win the drivers' and constructors' title before 2016 - with the charge being led by Charles Leclerc. He said:

“I believe that before 2026 Ferrari will once again win the constructors’ and drivers’ titles, with Charles Leclerc in pole position. We are lucky to have two great drivers, probably the strongest pairing in Formula 1.”

As it stands, Carlos Sainz is currently 32-points behind Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings, with the latter scoring a P2 finish at the 2022 F1 Italian GP in Monza. With six rounds to go, however, the Spaniard will try his hardest to pip his teammate for the second year running.

