Carlos Sainz explains why he forms the most 'beautiful' F1 pairing alongside Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz claims he and Charles Leclerc form F1's most 'beautiful' pairing due to their off-track friendship. The pair starred alongside each other for Ferrari in 2021, helping the team successfully take third place in the constructors' championship.

Sainz left McLaren at the end of 2020 to join the Italian team, exceeding expectations right from the start. In his debut season, he managed to beat teammate Leclerc, a feat that has even been praised by Red Bull talent scout Helmut Marko. The Spaniard has had an excellent season, consistently scoring points throughout the year.

When asked if the Sainz-Leclerc pairing is the best on the current grid, the 27-year-old revealed his bias but claims he does believe so. He said:

“I’m biased but I think so. Even thinking about personal qualities. Charles and I are similar, we have a good relationship, we try to keep the Italian flag flying, the Ferrari name high, doing our job well, which doesn’t only mean being fast.”

The duo are friends off the track, separating them from other teammates who keep relations to a work-only basis only. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc share a common passion for the game of chess and are often spotted playing it in their off-time.

The most famous case of the two playing the game is from the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, where they engaged in a long and arduous chess battle whilst the race was red-flagged. Speaking about introducing his teammate Sainz to chess, Leclerc said:

“I think it was during all the media days at the beginning of the year, we didn’t know what to do, and I was playing chess, and he saw me and said ‘OK, I’m downloading this.’ ”

Mattia Binotto praised Carlos Sainz for being a "good student" in 2021

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto praised Carlos Sainz for his impressive attitude and performance in 2021. The Spaniard placed fifth in the drivers' standings despite being new to the Italian team.

Learning the characteristics of a new power unit is never easy for drivers, but as per Binotto, Sainz was very quick in getting up to speed with the 2021 Ferrari PU. He said:

“Getting to know the power source is one of those things that has to be done, as is the energy management. The way a power source works can certainly make it a bit more difficult. It’s something that takes time, but it’s not impossible. But then you need a good driver. The better the driver, the faster that process goes. In that respect, Carlos was very strong. We knew we had a good driver in him and he showed that.”

With Ferrari having reportedly resolved their power-loss issues ahead of the 2022 season, fans are looking forward to another strong season for Sainz and Leclerc.

Edited by Anurag C