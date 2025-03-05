Carlos Sainz and his father become the new brand ambassadors of London-based clothing giant

Carlos Sainz Jr. and his father have been appointed brand ambassadors for Hackett London. The four-time F1 race winner shared the announcement in a promotional video on social media.

Lewis Hamilton replaced Sainz Jr. at Ferrari for the 2025 season. With little time left, the Spanish driver exhausted all his options and agreed to a multi-year contract with Williams Racing. Despite concerns over competitiveness, he believes in its ability to grow in the coming years.

Meanwhile, ahead of his Williams debut, Sainz Jr. and his father signed up for the collaboration with the renowned men's clothing giant. He shared a video of the advertisement on his Instagram story:

"We are proud to announce that we are the new ambassadors of Hackett London SS25 campaign"

Carlos Sainz's Instagram story [Source: @carlossainz55/Instagram]

Hackett London sells items for boys and men. Established in 1983 in London, it expanded globally, setting up 160 stores worldwide.

Carlos Sainz Sr. is also an influential personality in the world of motorsports. He raced in the World Rally Championship from 1987 to 2005. He won two titles in 1990 and 1992 and clinched victories in 26 races.

After retirement in 2005, Sainz Sr. devoted his time to grooming his son, who chose the path of Formula 1. He has been keenly involved in and supported every step of Sainz Jr.'s career.

For 2025, Sainz Jr. will be taking a big leap of faith. After four years of racing in Ferrari and competing for podiums, he expects to face challenges with Williams this year. He warned his fans against having expectations, as he does not see himself winning races or podiums in 2025.

Carlos Sainz Sr. has no hard feelings with Ferrari for dropping his son

Carlos Sainz Sr. [L] with son Sainz Jr. [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Sainz Jr. was dropped by Scuderia Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season as it signed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in a multi-year contract. The news took everyone by surprise, including the Sainz duo.

However, the Spanish driver's father, Sainz Sr., has no hard feelings with the Italian team and revealed a key detail behind the move. Talking to El Cafelito last month, the 62-year-old said:

“Ferrari was happy with Carlos, but the possibility appeared because Hamilton himself produced it. It is he who approached Ferrari; then the circumstances arose. Perhaps that process could have been clearer, but then it would have been leaked, and Ferrari did not want it to be."

Regardless, Sainz Sr. was satisfied with Ferrari's farewell. The father-son duo was allowed to drive the team's 2022 season challenger at the Fiorano track as a parting gesture.

