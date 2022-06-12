"It's what happens when you push to the limit" - Carlos Sainz claims starting position 'doesn't matter too much' at Baku after finishing P4 in 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

Carlos Sainz feels that starting positions do not count for much at the Baku City Circuit after qualifying in P4 for the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP.

The Spaniard had the provisional pole before a storming lap from teammate Charles Leclerc right at the end denied him. Red Bull drivers Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen also managed to outpace Sainz on their final dash to the line.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports after Saturday's session, the Ferrari man reflected on what seemed like a bittersweet day for him, saying:

“It’s a pity...but at the same time we’ve made some progress throughout the day I was feeling in contention for pole and after the last couple of races, especially prior to Monaco I wasn’t, so good progress. It’s what happens when you push to the limit - sometimes you take P1 and sometimes you overstep it. But, still everything to play for tomorrow. Starting position here doesn’t matter too much, so we’re going to push.”

Since his two consecutive DNFs in Melbourne and Imola, Carlos Sainz has been on the podium twice and has not finished below P4. However, his search for a maiden win in F1 continues, heading into what is his 150th start at the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP.

"I’m having fun with him" - Carlos Sainz admits to getting along well with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz has revealed that he has a good working relationship with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

Speaking in an interview following the 2022 F1 Monaco GP, he admitted the pair are hard at work towards the same goal, extracting the most performance out of the Ferrari F1-75.

He said:

“In terms of relationship, everything has been very stable, if anything even better, so all going well so far. He’s a great guy, we have a lot of mutual respect, which helps our working relationship. He’s doing a great job adapting to the new car, the new regs, he’s extracting everything out of this Ferrari that I’m trying to do also, and in certain ways copy. I’m having fun with him, we get on well – and we work in the same direction, which is important.”

Sainz went on to compliment the Monegasque, saying:

“He’s driving at a very high level, he’s putting together super-impressive lap times, an impressive way of driving and I can only admire and try and in some ways copy, and in others try and put it a bit more in my liking to be faster. Sometimes it goes like this and as a driver you just need to go through a process and challenge yourself.”

The 27-year-old is currently fifth in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 83 points ahead of round eight in Baku. Charles Leclerc is three spots above him in P2 with 116 points.

