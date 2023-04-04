Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso have fallen out recently, according to F1 pundit

F1 pundit Peter Windsor has claimed that Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz have had a fallout and the incident between the duo in Australia might have just added fuel to their already degrading equation.

The Ferrari driver has stated many times that his fellow Spaniard and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso is his hero in F1 as he has grown up following the two-time world champion.

However, while analyzing the race on his YouTube channel, Windsor said:

"So there is Carlos Sainz on the inside, Fernando Alonso is effectively doing what Leclerc was doing and inevitably Carlos runs into him. I'm not saying there is anything malicious there at all, but of course, we have to add that as I understand it, Carlos and Fernando have fallen out recently and there is not a lot of love lost between them now."

Windsor also commented on Sainz's late penalty and added:

"Total nonsense. They rushed into it as well because there's now an obsession after what happened in Saudi Arabia to get the penalty out and not discuss it after the race."

"So they rushed into it, and by giving him a five-second penalty, in what was then going to be just one parade lap behind the safety car, they were effectively saying:' Well you're last now,' which is absolutely ridiculous."

"Probably the penalty is too harsh" - Fernando Alonso on Carlos Sainz

Fernando Alonso defended his Spanish compatriot and mentioned that the penalty handed to him was a bit harsh. Speaking to Autosport, he said:

"Probably the penalty is too harsh. On lap one [of a restart], it is very difficult always to judge what is the grip level, and I think we don't go intentionally into another car, you know?"

"We know that we risk also our car and our final position, so sometimes you ended up in places that you wish you were not there in that moment. It's just part of racing. I didn't see the replay properly, but for me, it feels too hard."

He continued:

"Obviously, I didn't know who touched me at that moment. I just felt in lap one of the first start, someone touched me in Turn 3. Then in the last restart, Carlos apparently touched me in Turn 1. I mean, probably only Jeddah [previous round in Saudi Arabia] I had the normal start.

It will be interesting to see if either Fernando Alonso or Carlos Sainz comments on their reported fallout in the upcoming races.

