Carlos Sainz found himself a “new workout teammate” in 6-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez

Carlos Sainz appears to have found himself a new workout teammate and it is none other than MotoGP legend Marc Marquez. In a recent post shared by both Carlos Sainz and Marc Marquez on social media, both the Spanish superstars were seen working out together.

In a post that read, "Found a new workout teammate 💪🏼 for the preseason!", Carlos Sainz shared,

In an interview with the Spanish edition of Motorsport.com, Sainz commended his training partner. He said that Marquez would be the Ayrton Senna of F1 because of the Spaniard's ability to do brilliant things on a motorbike. He said,

“Márquez would be Ayrton Senna in Formula 1. I have no doubt about it. Marc [Márquez] is the only one I’ve seen do impossible things like Senna did in the high-speed Grands Prix."

Marquez returned the favor. He compared Sainz to reigning MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia because of the way he has slowly made his way to the top of the sport. He said,

“I hesitate between two riders. You could, for example, draw a parallel between the careers of Carlos and Pecco Bagnaia, as both exploded slowly, but now both are at or near the top. At the same time, it could be Alex Crivillé. Although, unlike him, Sainz will win several titles.”

Carlos Sainz reflecting on a disappointing 2022 F1 season

The 2022 F1 season wasn't the best for the Spaniard. He was outpaced by teammate Charles Leclerc early in the season and could not make up the gap later in the season. Reflecting on the season, Carlos Sainz admitted it was one of the toughest seasons of his career and it was very tough to keep a level head. He said,

“I know how to drive. It’s instinctive. I don’t think about my driving anymore. And you can see the times come much easier. I’m back to a level where I should have been at the beginning of the year. Now I am at this level, our car is not necessarily as good. The season has gone badly, but the positive thing is I’m keeping my spirits up even in a horrible season -- a season that couldn’t be more difficult.”

Sainz will be hoping for a better run in 2023, especially since the team is expected to be much better prepared this time around and pose a much bigger challenge for the title.

Poll : 0 votes